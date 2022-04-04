ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

No More Empty Pots receives two donations

By Alyssa Curtis
 2 days ago
No More Empty Pots works to fight against food insecurity in the community.

"The overall mission is we connect people and communities to resources to be self sufficient, to support economic resilience and to ensure food security within a local and regional food system and we do that through advocacy and action," President and CEO of the organization, Nancy Williams, said.

The organization does a number of things to fight the deeply rooted systemic issue, but among them, are their meal deliveries and CSA fresh produce boxes. Now, a donation from Healthy Blue Nebraska will allow NMEP to widen their reach.

Healthy Blue Nebraska gifted the local organization a new sprinter van as well as a $25,000 monetary donation. Prior to the sprinter van, they were using a big box truck for their deliveries.

"It’s a huge box truck but its not easy to navigate the narrow streets in North and South Omaha, where a lot of our participants live and so having this sprinter has really improved our ability to deliver directly to people and support them, without the risk that comes with navigating the streets in these neighborhoods," Williams said. "The sprinter will give us the opportunity to be able to expand our service area and the number of people we’re serving."

In addition to being able to add more deliveries, Williams said the donation allows them to be more efficient and cost saving.

Williams adds, the van and the monetary donation will help fight against the two biggest obstacles of food security, access to fresh produce and transportation, allowing better outcomes all around for the community.

"Food insecurity is one of those things that can have a ripple effect if it is treated as part of a larger systemic solution. So if we ensure people have equitable access to nutritious food, that’s culturally relevant they can consume, then it helps them be able to live. It helps health outcomes, it supports their ability to be able to work and play, it supports education outcomes it also takes that level of worry and energy away," Williams said.

NMEP Community Harvest Meals as well as their CSA boxes are SNAP and EBT eligible. You can learn more about the organization by visiting nmepomaha.org

