ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lamar Jackson reportedly won’t discuss contract extension until 2023

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuoX2_0eyizNKD00

The Baltimore Ravens want a Lamar Jackson contract extension done as soon as possible. Unfortunately for the franchise, negotiations might not even be an option until 2023.

Baltimore expressed interest in a long-term deal a year ago. After exercising the guaranteed fifth-year option on Jackson’s rookie contract, the club turned its attention toward an extension. While it was a priority for the club, Jackson focused on preparation for the upcoming season. Operating without an agent, football became his entire focus.

The Ravens likely hoped things would be different in 2022. Jackson is in the final year of his rookie deal, receiving $23.016 million fully guaranteed. Unfortunately for Baltimore, it seems to be receiving the same message as last year.

  • Lamar Jackson stats (2021): 2,882 passing yards, 64.4% completion rate, 767 rushing yards, 18 total touchdowns (12 games)

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk , Jackson told the Ravens that he is too focused on preparing for the 2022 season and wants to put off negotiating a new deal until after the season ends.

Related: Lamar Jackson rips ‘false narrative’ over desire to leave Baltimore Ravens

Why Lamar Jackson won’t discuss a contract extension

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01NAtP_0eyizNKD00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore likely sees the strategy behind the message. Jackson wants to become the first star quarterback in years to test the open market. Aaron Rodgers , Patrick Mahomes , Josh Allen , Deshaun Watson , Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford all became some of the highest paid players in the NFL through long-term extensions.

Jackson wants to take the path that Kirk Cousins chose. It won’t pay off immediately. The Ravens will place the exclusive franchise tag on their star quarterback in 2023, keeping him from free agency. It will fully guarantee his salary and using the tag in 2024 will pay Jackson 120% of his salary from the prior year.

Related: Baltimore Ravens reportedly low-balled Lamar Jackson

It’s evident this is the plan Jackson wants to take. For the Ravens, it also means they’ll likely be told the same thing a year from now. They’ll still have their quarterback through 2024 thanks to franchise tags, but we could see a historic NFL free-agency pursuit of Jackson in 2025.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Predicts Where Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded

It’s already been a crazy NFL offseason and it’s going to get crazier once Baker Mayfield is likely traded. He won’t be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after Deshaun Watson was traded to them. Watson then signed a five-year deal that will see him get $230M guaranteed.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Mets#American Football#Pro Football Talk
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: DK Metcalf Has 3-Word Response To Trade Rumors

There was a lot of rumoring and speculation over the weekend regarding potential trade offers for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. It took a few days, but the man himself has weighed in. Taking to Twitter this morning, Metcalf addressed a recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that...
NFL
Popculture

Pro Bowl Running Back Retires From NFL After 16 Seasons

One legendary NFL running back is ready to call it a career. Frank Gore recently announced that he plans to sign a one-day contract with the San Franciso 49ers and retire as a member of the team, per CBS Sports. Gore, 38, played for five different NFL teams but spent the majority of his career with the 49ers.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

50K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy