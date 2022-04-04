ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Former first district council member seeks to unseat current council member in April election

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Joseph voters will decide a rematch in the upcoming election. Current incumbent First District Council Member Madison Davis believes there are still things to get done, but he also accomplished a lot in his four years. "We got some things accomplished that I think will set us on...

stjosephpost.com

