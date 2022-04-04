ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbertville, MA

Stone Church Cultural Center to kick off 5-concert series

By Clifton Noble Jr.
 2 days ago
GILBERTVILLE — Bursting out of the pandemic-imposed silence, the Stone Church Cultural Center in Gilbertville opens a five-concert season on Sunday, April 10, with a 2 p.m. performance by flutist Emi Ferguson and guitarist Michael Poll. Provocatively entitled The Court, the Palace, the Ocean, the Trees, Ferguson and...

