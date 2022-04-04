Foulger Back On Top At Antioch Speedway, Keller, Welborn, Freethy Other Winners

Chandler Smith and the No. 18 Safelite team will make a Thursday night trip to ‘The Paperclip’ for the fifth race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Smith has had a strong start to 2022, finishing inside the top five in three of the four events and picking up a victory earlier in the year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old driver has held the series points lead since the second race of the season and enters this week’s race with a 15-point cushion on reigning champion Ben Rhodes. In addition to leading the point standings, he leads Truck Series regulars in average starting position (4.8), average running position (7.199), average finish (7.8) and fastest laps (22), while his 54 laps led rank him third overall to KBM teammates John Hunter Nemechek (85) and Kyle Busch (62).

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO