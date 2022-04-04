Foulger Back On Top At Antioch Speedway, Keller, Welborn, Freethy Other Winners
Antioch, CA — Troy Foulger won the 20 lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. He becomes the third different winner of the season as he piloted the Bowers Motorsports Modified to the win. Foulger is a five-time champion at the speedway. Trevor Clymens led...
The Front Row Motorsports (FRM) NASCAR Cup Series teams were in action this past weekend at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway. After solid runs in Austin, Texas, the duo of Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland were ready to tackle their next test- 400 laps at the Richmond short track. GILLILAND STRUGGLES...
Zane Smith, driver of the No. 38 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports, is the only one in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with two victories after coming away with a win two weeks ago at Circuit of the Americas. Smith also won the last time the series headed to this week’s stop – Martinsville Speedway. He was a guest today on a Ford-hosted media call and spoke with reporters about his season.
The half-mile Martinsville Speedway is little in comparison to some of NASCAR’s superspeedways, but it’s big in the hearts of many racers and fans. That’s especially true for those from the southern part of Virginia, where the venerable track is located. It’s the home track for the...
For nearly a decade the yellow, black and blue of Black’s Tire was a fixture in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at Martinsville Speedway. After a few years away from the venerable .526-mile track, the colors are returning - this time on the David Gilliland Racing No. 15 Black’s Tire Ford F-150 driven by Tanner Gray.
Sunday was a good day for NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin. Just ask Denny, as he tweeted Sunday evening, “Today was a good day. #TeamToyota” following Hamlin’s big-time victory at the Richmond Raceway. It was his first victory in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and a big won for him and his team.
Through most of Richard Petty’s career, Martinsville Speedway was known as a “Richard Petty track.”. Of course, that tag could be applied to almost any track in the career of a driver who won a NASCAR-record 200 victories. But Martinsville, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, stood out for Petty and his team because it was a “home” track of sorts located about an hour’s drive north of the Petty Enterprises shop in Level Cross, North Carolina.
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will have a trio of drivers in competition on Thursday, when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visits Martinsville Speedway for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200. Seventeen-year-old Jake Garcia is set to make his series debut in the No. 35 Chevrolet Silverado RST at the historic half-mile...
Chandler Smith and the No. 18 Safelite team will make a Thursday night trip to ‘The Paperclip’ for the fifth race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Smith has had a strong start to 2022, finishing inside the top five in three of the four events and picking up a victory earlier in the year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old driver has held the series points lead since the second race of the season and enters this week’s race with a 15-point cushion on reigning champion Ben Rhodes. In addition to leading the point standings, he leads Truck Series regulars in average starting position (4.8), average running position (7.199), average finish (7.8) and fastest laps (22), while his 54 laps led rank him third overall to KBM teammates John Hunter Nemechek (85) and Kyle Busch (62).
Little’s Back: This weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his third of 11 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry. Welcome Aboard: For the fifth Truck...
The first short track points race of 2022 added another shuffle to the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Denny Hamlin snagged his first win in the Next Gen car at Richmond Raceway, but a rocky start without a single top-10 finish in the prior six races holds him out of this top 10 for the time being. Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick remain on the verge of breaking into this list as well but haven’t cracked through quite yet.
Wright on making his first short track start of the 2022 season: “I am pumped to get back to short-track racing. With how the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Circuit of the Americas ended, it will be interesting to see how competitors race each other at The Paperclip. Getting out of the Martinsville Speedway with a semi-clean Chevrolet Silverado will be the key for keeping the momentum going into next week at Bristol (Motor Speedway).”
Headlining the Dale Parson Memorial this Saturday, April 9, at Abilene Speedway, the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will run for a $4,000 to win A-Feature. Round three on the season, Saturday’s appearance at Abilene Speedway is the only time the non-wing tour will see action...
