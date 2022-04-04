7 years since the shooting death of Walter Scott

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday marks seven years since the shooting death of Walter Scott.

Scott was shot and killed by former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager following a traffic stop near Remount Road on the morning of April 4, 2015.

Slager had stopped Scott over a brake light that was not functioning. His brother, Anthony Scott, said in a News 2 podcast that his brother was heading to a nearby auto parts store when he was stopped.

Dash camera video showed Slager approaching Scott’s vehicle when the unarmed man exited the car and ran away.

After an altercation, Slager first fired his taser at Scott – he would later fire several shots at the man which resulted in death. The incident was recorded on eyewitness video that went viral on social media.

Slager was later fired and charged with murder following the shooting. He was later sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a civil rights charge in 2017.

In court, Slager claimed that he acted in self-defense and got carried away but never had any prejudice against minorities.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Slager`s appeal towards his federal conviction and sentence.

Recently, Scott’s brother, Anthony Scott, spoke with recruits at the North Charleston Police Department about how his brother’s death affected the family and ultimately strengthened their relationship with the department.

NCPD leaders said that working with the Scott family has helped to improve their relationships in the community but noted that work was still needed to continue engagement efforts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.