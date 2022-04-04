ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

7 years since the shooting death of Walter Scott

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1Y4E_0eyiuSxT00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday marks seven years since the shooting death of Walter Scott.

Scott was shot and killed by former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager following a traffic stop near Remount Road on the morning of April 4, 2015.

Slager had stopped Scott over a brake light that was not functioning. His brother, Anthony Scott, said in a News 2 podcast that his brother was heading to a nearby auto parts store when he was stopped.

Dash camera video showed Slager approaching Scott’s vehicle when the unarmed man exited the car and ran away.

After an altercation, Slager first fired his taser at Scott – he would later fire several shots at the man which resulted in death. The incident was recorded on eyewitness video that went viral on social media.

Slager was later fired and charged with murder following the shooting. He was later sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a civil rights charge in 2017.

In court, Slager claimed that he acted in self-defense and got carried away but never had any prejudice against minorities.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Slager`s appeal towards his federal conviction and sentence.

Charleston could see severe weather Tuesday. Here’s what you can expect:

Recently, Scott’s brother, Anthony Scott, spoke with recruits at the North Charleston Police Department about how his brother’s death affected the family and ultimately strengthened their relationship with the department.

NCPD leaders said that working with the Scott family has helped to improve their relationships in the community but noted that work was still needed to continue engagement efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

SLED investigating after multiple people shot during Friday-night altercation in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after an altercation that left five people with gunshot wounds Friday night in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the shooting took place at Logan Farm Road just after 11:30 p.m. Initial 9-1-1 calls reported one individual shot before being upgraded to two people shot […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
People

Conn. Man Allegedly Mutters 'I Know What You Did,' Fatally Shoots Sister's Fiancé in Bed

Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#The U S Supreme Court
KXRM

Mother sentenced to a year in prison for 4-year-old son shooting death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A judge sentenced 26-year-old Ashlynne Perez to a year in prison after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide following the death of her 4-year-old son who shot himself outside a marijuana dispensary. According to court documents, Perez’s son accidentally shot himself on July 6, after unbuckling his car seat and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAE

A South Carolina man was honored for saving his neighbor from an alligator attack

A former Okatie resident who jumped into a lagoon and saved his 73-year-old neighbor from a 10-foot alligator in July 2020 was recently awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal. Kenneth Brian McCarter was one of only 17 Americans who received the honor in 2021. The medal is given throughout the United States and Canada to “those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

Women arrested after deputies discover methamphetamine during traffic stop

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Colleton County arrested a woman after discovering drugs during a Thursday traffic stop. Colleton County deputies arrested 43-year-old Valerie McClendon after finding 3.1 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle. McClendon was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Limited details are available at this time.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy