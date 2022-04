The Cleveland Cavaliers were victims of some of the worst officiating of the year. Lamar Stevens was impressive off the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night versus the 76ers, but much like WrestleMania night two which aired just after the game, this stuff was rigged. The Cavs lost 112-108, and despite the 76ers best players shooting poorly the refs did everything they could do to help them out. The 76ers had 42, count them, 42 free throws in their win over the Cavs on Sunday night. An absurd number. Especially for a top-6 defense in the Cavs.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO