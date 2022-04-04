ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Crash downs power lines near Allendale; 1 injured

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gj0CM_0eyitoSm00

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 71-year-old Norton Shores woman is in the hospital Monday after her vehicle hit utility poles in Polkton Township.

Around 6:12 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Leonard and Church Streets for a single-vehicle crash. Deputies were initially told that a woman was unresponsive in the vehicle and utility poles and lines were down in the roadway.

By the time deputies arrived, the driver had regained consciousness. She was injured and taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said her injuries are not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation shows that the woman was driving an eastbound 2016 Hyundai Elantra which ran off the road, hitting utility poles and a large landscape rock.

Leonard Street was closed west of 68th Avenue while Consumers Energy worked to deenergize the power lines and reset the poles. It has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

