ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. FDA advisers to discuss additional COVID vaccine shots, booster design

By Manas Mishra
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4wv0_0eyitlob00

April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's expert advisers will discuss the timing of additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters and the people eligible for the extra shots in a meeting later this week, the health agency said on Monday.

The independent advisers will also discuss at the April 6 meeting the FDA's role in how future versions of COVID vaccines are created to help fight new variants.

It could be similar to the current process of selecting the composition of the seasonal flu shot, where regulators pick the strain to use for the coming year's vaccines, FDA staff said in briefing documents ahead of the meeting.

"Implicit in all of this is the notion that we will need further boosters down the road," said Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

U.S. health officials in late March authorized a second booster dose of the Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N) vaccines for people aged 50 and older, citing data showing waning immunity and the risks posed by Omicron variants of the virus. read more

Roughly 45% of the fully vaccinated in the United States have received a booster dose, according to federal data.

"The greatest concern many of us have is the acceptability of continuing boosters," Schaffner said.

The FDA's staff said on Monday that new variants are often more infectious, transmissible and distinct from earlier virus strains.

"The accumulating data suggest that the composition of vaccines may need to be updated at some point to ensure the high level of efficacy demonstrated in the early vaccine clinical trials," FDA staff said in briefing documents ahead of the April 6 meeting.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 39

Thomas Sergeant
1d ago

those people need to lose the masks and maybe you guys should get together and decide it's time to admit this whole thing was a fraud and let the lawsuits begin for all the lives you've disrupted

Reply
15
LeesaJ
1d ago

I have no idea how they can still be describing this shot as highly effective. It’s a total failure and for the last 14+ months, the government has been throwing good money after bad trying to save face. ENOUGH!

Reply(1)
9
TrueAmericanPatriot
1d ago

🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻

Reply
6
Related
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA warns to stop using 7 medications

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WV News) — Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling multiple lots of seven drugs found to be out of specification. Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling 11 specific lots of Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin, and NAD compounded injectables, already distributed to consumers. The company found these compounded products to be out of specification, Yahoo! news reports.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Concord News Journal

“We realized once that needle hit her arm, it was a one-way ticket to here,” woman died after developing vaccine-induced immune disease, husband speaks out

The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the last couple of weeks after America set new record high numbers on a daily basis in January driven by the Omicron, the most contagious variant since the pandemic began. Currently, United States has one of the best vaccination rates with more than 254 million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines representing 76.8% of the US population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#U S Fda#Covid#Omicron
WebMD

If You've Never Had COVID, Should You Relax or Worry?

March 9, 2022 -- If you're among those people in the United States who never had COVID-19, how should you think about your risk?. According to the CDC, more than half the people in the U.S. are in the never-got-COVID-19 category. The CDC estimates that by the end of January,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. When we smoke or ingest cannabis, those unique plant compounds interact with our bodies. This interaction is the sole reason humans have turned to cannabis over the centuries for religious purposes, relaxation, pain relief, and recreation. This interaction also explains why cannabinoids and their byproducts remain detectable in the body and in many cases remain well after the buzz wears off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical Daily

Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Offers Little To No Protection Against Virus Transmission: Study

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

394K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy