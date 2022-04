It is seven o’clock on a Friday morning. Matt Pelsor takes a giant gulp of what he describes as “gas station coffee” before he leans into the microphone in his WTTS studio and offers an introduction to the next single. Pelsor has all the facts on the upcoming tracks like the jocks of a bygone era who mined liner notes and Rolling Stone articles for information about the artists on their playlists. Clearly a student of rock and roll, Pelsor knows the music he plays. What’s more, much of that music is chosen by Pelsor himself. Locally owned and operated, there are no corporate playlists to adhere to at WTTS.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 DAYS AGO