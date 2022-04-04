ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Where to find the best burrito in every state, according to Yelp

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire, Sareen Habeshian
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Nj4v_0eyitHWv00

( KTLA ) – Where can you find the best burritos in America? The answer is highly personal, but Yelp has given us a place to start.

The popular review website identified businesses in every state that serve burritos, then ranked those spots based on the number and quality of reviews between January 2019 and February 2022.

Joliza’s Tacos in Long Beach earned the top spot in California, a state with an especially crowded and competitive burrito market.

“We think our customers like our burritos, because every component within it … is [so] meticulously prepared individually that when combined, makes it a wonderfully delicious burrito,” Joliza’s Tacos told Nexstar’s KTLA in an email.

Yelp reveals list of most popular restaurants. How many have you tried?

La Victoria in Dallas ranked as No. 1 in Texas. The restaurant is famous for its “Zack Attack” breakfast burrito that’s so big, one reviewer said it was the length of her forearm.

The burrito size at Javi’s Tacos in Omaha, Nebraska, was also impressive, wrote Chad B. in his Yelp Review. “I don’t know how anyone can finish the meal,” he wrote. “The creamy habanero salsa is very spicy, but tastes so good. I recommend adding a little to your burrito if you want a kick.”

If those descriptions have you craving a burrito, here’s where Yelp says you can find the best one in your state:

  • Alaska (Anchorage): Oscar’s Taco Grande
  • Alabama (Hoover): Taqueria Juarez
  • Arkansas (Little Rock): The Fold: Botanas & Bar
  • Arizona (Phoenix): Testal
  • California (Long Beach): Joliza’s Tacos
  • Colorado (Denver): Santos Cafe & Mexican Grill
  • Connecticut (Stratford): Ay Güey Comida Mexicana
  • Delaware (Wilmington): El Diablo Burritos
  • Florida (Panama City Beach): Diego’s Burrito Factory
  • Georgia (Flowery Branch): Big Burritos Mexican Grill
  • Hawaii (Haleiwa): Surf N Salsa
  • Iowa (Sioux City): La Juanita Restaurant
  • Idaho (Coeur d’Alene): El Paisa Mexican Food
  • Illinois (Chicago): Mixteco Mexican Grill
  • Indiana (Fishers): Burritos & Beer
  • Kansas (Overland Park): La Fuente Mexican Street Food
  • Kentucky (Louisville): New Wave Burritos
  • Louisiana (New Orleans): Juan’s Flying Burrito
  • Massachusetts (Franklin): Santa Fe Burrito Grill
  • Maryland (Bethesda): Fish Taco
  • Maine (Yarmouth): Bruce’s Burritos
  • Michigan (Troy): Oaxaca Mexican Food
  • Minnesota (Minneapolis): Brito’s Burrito
  • Missouri (Kansas City): Burrito Bros
  • Mississippi (Horn Lake): West Coast Burrito
  • Montana (West Glacier): La Casita
  • North Carolina (Charlotte): Mal Pan
  • North Dakota (Minot): El Azteca
  • Nebraska (Omaha): Javi’s Tacos
  • New Hampshire (Nashua): California Burritos
  • New Jersey (Hackensack): Bro-Ritos
  • New Mexico (Albuquerque): El Paisa
  • Nevada (Las Vegas): Raging Tacos
  • New York (New York): Summer Salt
  • Ohio (Cincinnati) : Jorge’s Taco Food Truck
  • Oklahoma (Tulsa): Calaca Fresh Mex
  • Oregon (Portland): Saint Burrito
  • Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): El Purepecha
  • Rhode Island (Newport): Tijuana Burrito Grill
  • South Carolina (Hilton Head Island): Java Burrito Company
  • South Dakota (Sioux Falls): Tortilleria Hernandez
  • Tennessee (Knoxville): Victor’s Taco Shop
  • Texas (Dallas): La Victoria
  • Utah (Green River): Tacos La Pasadita
  • Virginia (Richmond): Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant
  • Vermont (Burlington): New World Tortilla
  • Washington (Seattle): Gordito’s
  • Washington, D.C.: The Well Dressed Burrito
  • Wisconsin (Madison): El Rancho Mexican Grill
  • West Virginia (Lansing): The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill
  • Wyoming (Casper): Pancho’s

See photos of the burritos and links to restaurant reviews from Yelp .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Teen East High shooting suspect to be held in adult jail

DES MOINES, Iowa – A judge has ruled that one of the 17-year-old suspects arrested in the deadly shooting outside East High School in March will be moved from a juvenile facility to an adult jail. The state filed a motion last week to get approval to move Octavio Lopez Sanchez, Jr. because of multiple […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Priceless items lost after tornado could offer big healing in Winterset

WINTERSET, Iowa — Emotions from the EF4 tornado remain fresh in Winterset. Community volunteer and co-pastor at Foursquare Church in Winterset Rebecca Hornbach said, “What can we do in the days and months and years ahead to help our community continue to heal?” Tadd Davis was in the Madison County Ambulance command center on March […]
WINTERSET, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Vermont State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Omaha, TX
Bon Appétit

If You Must Only Eat One Burrito, Make It the Cheesy Chile Relleno

I’ve dutifully followed this advice every Friday night since I first overheard it from a bartender at Elephant Ranch, my regular watering hole in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where I moved last fall. She was referring to the chile reyano (relleno) burrito from Tacos Romero, a Mexican food truck parked indefinitely by the Ranch’s sprawling beer garden. It’s a double-gift-wrapped meal consisting of a cheese-stuffed roasted green chile that’s lightly battered and pan-fried, then nestled with a swipe of refried pinto beans inside a supple flour tortilla the size of a dinner plate. Washed down with an ice-cold Dos Equis while taking in a dramatic desert sunset, I doubt you’ll find a better $10 dinner anywhere.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Mexican Restaurants#Burrito#Food Drink#Ktla#Nexstar#Yelp Review
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Bed and Breakfast in Every State

Americans are traveling and taking vacations again as the country continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are happy not to stray too far from home, making road trips instead of heading for the airport. Fortunately America has an amazing number of worthwhile destinations. (These are the most beautiful places to visit in […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

The Town Where Crime is Soaring in Every State

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s. Violent crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
103.7 The Hawk

Where You’ll Find the Best Fish and Chips in Billings

There are still about four weeks remaining for Lent, a period of 40 days where some Christian faiths use that time to fast, make personal sacrifices, meditate, pray or volunteer, according to the United Methodist Church. For Catholics, it's common to avoid red meat on Fridays during Lent. Religious beliefs...
BILLINGS, MT
Atlantic City Press

Where to find NOLA’s best culinary creations at the Jersey Shore

A few weeks ago, on a whim, I decided to join Press of Atlantic City Director of Entertainment Publications Scott Cronick on a trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras. It was the first Mardi Gras since 2020, as last year’s event was canceled for COVID-related reasons, meaning the city was alive and electric and ready to celebrate like never before.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Here are the best restaurants in Utica according to Yelp. Did your favorite make the list?

Lebanese, Cambodian, Italian, Jamaican, the list goes on. With dozens of restaurants to choose from in Utica, there always is a spot to eat, the question is where. For those who might need help to decide, the online review site Yelp provides a list of restaurants based on zip code. People also can filter their options by type of restaurant, price range, distance and other features such as children-friendly, outdoor seating available or free Wi-Fi.
UTICA, NY
Mix 93.1

Where to Find the Best Chicken Spaghetti To-Go in the Tyler, Texas Area?

I can't tell you how many times I've pondered the best places to find chicken spaghetti in Tyler, Texas. I find myself craving chicken spaghetti at least once every other week. To me, and maybe you, it is the epitome of comfort food. I have to be careful eating chicken spaghetti because I have slight trouble ceasing from my delighted delving into an enormous dish of cheese-covered debauchery. Perhaps that is one of the reasons I avoid preparing it. ;)
TYLER, TX
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Ramen Spot in Every State

Did you know that ramen gained its popularity after World War II? Although the dish had originated in China in the late 1800s, and soon after been introduced to Japan, it was after the end of the Second World War that — through a surplus of cheap wheat, provided by the U.S. — Japanese cooks […]
RESTAURANTS
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy