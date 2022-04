The week before Putin savagely invaded Ukraine without provocation, retired Air Force Colonel Gail Halvorsen “flew West” at the age of 101. Unless you were of the Berlin Airlift generation, or a student of aviation history, or were one of the thousands of kids who lived in Berlin at that time four years after World War II ended, you may have never heard of him. ...

