Albuquerque, NM

Breezy Monday morning ahead of storm system bringing stronger gusts

By Madison Conner
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to near 40 mph wind gusts in some spots as a storm system nears the state. Monday will be much cooler for the northeast with a chance for some spotty showers and only a few degrees cooler for the rest of the state under partly cloudy skies.

Winds will die down during the Monday morning commute but stronger wind gusts are likely across western New Mexico Monday afternoon ahead of another storm emerging from the Pacific Northwest. This northerly track will keep the moisture out of our state, but damaging wind gusts are likely Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll see high wind warnings likely which means wind gusts 60-65 mph. This will also kick up dust across the state reducing visibility.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
