MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Congratulations go out to Lindsay Whalen. Over the weekend, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced she’s being inducted in the Class of 2022. Norman Seawright III was at the University of Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, hearing from the Minnesota native for the first time since the news broke. Whalen has had an awesome career that isn’t over yet. After achieving the greatest heights in the WNBA, college and internationally — and having Hutchinson High School’s gym renamed for her — she is a walking legend of a point guard. It was only a matter of time before the hall came...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO