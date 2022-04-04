Dallas Police Chief: One dead and 16 injured after concert shooting

Sixteen people were injured, including one as young as 13, and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting during a concert in southern Dallas.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia the concert promoter did not have the proper permits from the city.

Garcia also says seven off-duty Dallas police officers were working security at the event but left about an hour before the shooting. The officers were approved for the off-duty work but should not have, due to the event not having proper city permits.

The shooting occurred on Cleveland Road in southern Dallas at approximately 12:13 a.m. on Sunday.

Garcia says someone fired a gun in the air, an argument ensued, and a separate person pulled out a gun and started firing into the crowd.

Police found 26-year-old Kealon Gilmore lying near a stage with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16 people injured are all in stable conditions. Three were juveniles, aged 13, 14, and 15.

The other victims ranged in age from 18 to 29.

Garcia says they are working with city officials to make sure they do their due diligence concerning event promoters to prevent a situation that happened this weekend with an unpermitted event.

Killed at the event:

26-year-old Kealon Gilmore

Injured at the event:

20-year-old Christian Adams

22-year-old Jazmin Anderson

24-year old Randy Davis

25-year-old Forlando Dean

29-year-old Breanna Gray

24-year-old Ashley Jones

24-year-old Willie Martin

22-year-old Madison May

18-year-old Jamal Rylander

29-year-old Terra Starks

24-year-old Sebastian Williams

13-year old victim

14-year-old victim

14-year-old victim

15-year-old victim

18-year-old Raquel Simon was injured, but not in the shooting.

