ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Chief: One dead and 16 injured after concert shooting

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sdb9_0eyiq2Tu00

Sixteen people were injured, including one as young as 13, and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting during a concert in southern Dallas.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia the concert promoter did not have the proper permits from the city.

Garcia also says seven off-duty Dallas police officers were working security at the event but left about an hour before the shooting. The officers were approved for the off-duty work but should not have, due to the event not having proper city permits.

The shooting occurred on Cleveland Road in southern Dallas at approximately 12:13 a.m. on Sunday.

Garcia says someone fired a gun in the air, an argument ensued, and a separate person pulled out a gun and started firing into the crowd.

Police found 26-year-old Kealon Gilmore lying near a stage with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16 people injured are all in stable conditions. Three were juveniles, aged 13, 14, and 15.

The other victims ranged in age from 18 to 29.

Garcia says they are working with city officials to make sure they do their due diligence concerning event promoters to prevent a situation that happened this weekend with an unpermitted event.

Killed at the event:

26-year-old Kealon Gilmore

Injured at the event:

20-year-old Christian Adams
22-year-old Jazmin Anderson
24-year old Randy Davis
25-year-old Forlando Dean
29-year-old Breanna Gray
24-year-old Ashley Jones
24-year-old Willie Martin
22-year-old Madison May
18-year-old Jamal Rylander
29-year-old Terra Starks
24-year-old Sebastian Williams
13-year old victim
14-year-old victim
14-year-old victim
15-year-old victim
18-year-old Raquel Simon was injured, but not in the shooting.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

One person shot and killed in Sunday early morning shooting at Dallas restaurant, police

Dallas, Texas – One person was shot and killed in the Sunday early morning shooting that took place at a Dallas restaurant, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the victim in the fatal incident was identified as the 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields who was shot several times before he was taken to hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Davis
Person
Willie Martin
Person
Ashley Jones
Person
Eddie Garcia
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dallas Police
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy