Dallas Police Chief: One dead and 16 injured after concert shooting
Sixteen people were injured, including one as young as 13, and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting during a concert in southern Dallas.
Police Chief Eddie Garcia the concert promoter did not have the proper permits from the city.
Garcia also says seven off-duty Dallas police officers were working security at the event but left about an hour before the shooting. The officers were approved for the off-duty work but should not have, due to the event not having proper city permits.
The shooting occurred on Cleveland Road in southern Dallas at approximately 12:13 a.m. on Sunday.
Garcia says someone fired a gun in the air, an argument ensued, and a separate person pulled out a gun and started firing into the crowd.
Police found 26-year-old Kealon Gilmore lying near a stage with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 16 people injured are all in stable conditions. Three were juveniles, aged 13, 14, and 15.
The other victims ranged in age from 18 to 29.
Garcia says they are working with city officials to make sure they do their due diligence concerning event promoters to prevent a situation that happened this weekend with an unpermitted event.
Killed at the event:
26-year-old Kealon Gilmore
Injured at the event:
20-year-old Christian Adams
22-year-old Jazmin Anderson
24-year old Randy Davis
25-year-old Forlando Dean
29-year-old Breanna Gray
24-year-old Ashley Jones
24-year-old Willie Martin
22-year-old Madison May
18-year-old Jamal Rylander
29-year-old Terra Starks
24-year-old Sebastian Williams
13-year old victim
14-year-old victim
14-year-old victim
15-year-old victim
18-year-old Raquel Simon was injured, but not in the shooting.
