EKU named top 3 military-friendly campus in the U.S.

RICHMOND, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Eastern Kentucky University strives to serve those who have served the nation. This effort has led to EKU being recognized as a top 3 military-friendly school in the nation.

With a memorial right outside, an area specifically for student veterans, and the veteran fraternity Omega Delta Sigma, one student veteran says EKU’s top 3 rating for being a military-friendly campus isn’t surprising, especially since there are only 4 of these fraternity chapters left in the nation.

“When I first found out about it, it helped me a lot. When I found out, I was just about a year out of separating from the military,” said EKU student veteran Joshua Sullivan.

Those who served said this chapter along with a bunch of other resources are huge to ease veterans into student life.

“It’s something to get used to, especially transitioning from the military back to school civilian life. It’s difficult at first, but that’s why ODS is here. It’s to help you get through that transition and make you feel better,” Sullivan said.

Staff who work closely with the student veterans said it’s the best way to show appreciation for their service.

“That ranking reflects the investment that our university leadership has put into our program and our veteran and military students,” said EKU director of military and veteran affairs Barbara Kent.

Kent said the determination that comes from a life of service follows them to the classroom, playing a role in getting that recognition.

“What it really is, is a shoutout to our students, and the fact that when they come to EKU that we’re able to get them across the finish line with regard to their academic goals,” Kent said.

A veteran’s center sits in the student building, and students say resources like this make all the difference.

“It’s helped a lot. I would have been lost if the vet center hadn’t been here,” Sullivan said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.