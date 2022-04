If you have the pleasure (LOL) of paying the monthly bills at your house and haven't opened up your latest heating/electric bill, be prepared for quite the shock!. Most Hudson Valley residents have already experienced the extreme shock that I went through the other night when I opened up my Central Hudson bill. I'm a little behind because I never open my mail when I first get it, but when I saw and heard everyone talking about how the monthly bills have gone up I thought I should probably open mine to see if mine was any different than it normally is.

HUDSON, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO