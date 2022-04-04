ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter & Instagram: Calls Out Fans For ‘Dragging’ Her Kids

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2NDy_0eyioccb00
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Cardi B’s Twitter and Instagram accounts are no more after she got fed up with fans ‘dragging’ her kids over her not going to the Grammys. The rapper said she was deleting her Twitter to ‘protect’ herself.

Cardi B has officially deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. On the night of the Grammys, the 29-year-old responded to fan comments before deleting her account altogether. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper said she now hates her fanbase because they started “dragging my kids all cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f**k? When the f**k I hinted I was going? Just f**kin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

She later went live on Instagram to continue explaining why she deleted her Twitter. Cardi said she was busy doing “girl” stuff and noticed “my own f**king fans talking sh*t like practically saying that I’m lazy and that I was giving hints that I was going to the Grammys.” The rapper noted that she never gave any hints and it was clear she wasn’t going to the Grammys when she posted from her house in New York with her kids.

Cardi continued, “Why would I show up with one nomination? And I lost it anyways so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose an award, and me just be there smiling.” She went on to say it was her “own f**king fans talk sh*t about me that sh*t really pissed the f**k out of me. That sh*t really pissed me the f**k off.”

According to Cardi, this created a “domino effect” of her just “going off” and responding to fans. The rapper admitted during her live that she didn’t care about possibly getting “canceled” over her heated responses to fans. “And motherf**kers talking like I’m getting cancelled, this and that. Let me tell you something, I don’t give a f**k, whatever I said on them tweets, I really motherf**king mean it,” she said. “‘Oh, why would you wish that on somebody mother?’ Well, that person brought up my son. If you talking shit about me, why you bringing up my f**king son?”

She was defending herself because fans were bringing her kids — daughter Kulture and a son — into the situation. “If you bring up my son, I hate you,” she added. Cardi eventually decided to delete her Instagram as well. When it comes to her kids, Cardi doesn’t mess around. Back in February 2022, the rapper clapped back at fans who were trolling Kulture on Instagram.

Comments / 15

Vexillia Regis
2d ago

Did I just hear her say something about bleaching her kitty? I don’t know her music, and do not ever care to. As a mother, and an artist, she should be ashamed of herself, providing that as an example for others to follow. I can’t believe what I just watched.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Cardi B fans defend rapper after she shares photo of six-month-old son’s eye in response to requests to see baby

Cardi B’s fans have come to her defence after she responded to requests to show her infant son’s face by sharing a close-up photo of the baby’s eye.On Tuesday, the rapper, 29, who welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset in September 2021, shared an update about the six month old on Twitter, where she wrote: “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day.”The tweet prompted numerous requests from Cardi’s followers to share a photo of the baby, which she has not yet done.“Our baby cousin got teeth coming...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto's Secret Feature Is Seemingly 21 Savage, Not Cardi B Or Nicki Minaj

Latto's fans have been guessing throughout the last few days who the rapper was referring to when she revealed hints about the featured artist on her next single, "Wheelie." She's dropping the song at the end of this week and, given her clues, many fans believed that she had clocked in work with either Cardi B or Nicki Minaj. Apparently, that isn't the case.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Cardi B
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Urban Islandz

Tory Lanez Drops Pardi & Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Referencing Offset & Cardi B

Tory Lanez fired shots at Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion in a new diss track. Just when most people thought 2022 was going to be a peaceful year devoid of unnecessary drama, Tory Lanez decided to flip the script and rehash his beef with Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine as he made a diss track dubbed “Cap”. It was loaded with insults about Pardi and some shade seemingly directed toward the “WAP” rapper.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Announces He's Having a Son with Celebrity Hairstylist

Soulja Boy is about to have himself a little junior running around, because the dude is having his first kid ever ... plus, the identity of the woman carrying their baby has been revealed. The legendary rapper made the surprise announcement Saturday, posting a video of himself at a gender...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
169K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy