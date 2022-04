Click here to read the full article. We’re not lyin’ – P-22 was back in the urban Silver Lake, Calif. area this weekend The Los Angeles Times reports that the famed mountain lion (actually a male cougar) known by his federal wildlife tag of P-22, was back in heavily populated hipster haven Silver Lake, a residential and commercial section of Los Angeles, for a second visit this week. The area is highly urban and trafficked, and is located about a mile to a mile-and-a-half from P-22’s usual Griffith Park domain, where he generally sticks to the high mountain country and is...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO