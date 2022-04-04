Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Looks at the 2022 Grammys

Lady Gaga was asked to be a presenter at the 2022 Oscars after her shocking snub for best actress in ‘House of Gucci.’ Here’s how she feels about it all. Lady Gaga, 35, had a million reasons for not attending the upcoming 2022 Oscars, which are taking place on Sunday, March 27, in Hollywood, Calif. After being infamously snubbed for a best actress nomination this year for her starring role in House of Gucci — a film that only nabbed one nom in the Best Hair and Makeup category — Gaga agreed to be a presenter at the award show. Now, with less than one week to go before the Oscars triumphant return to The Dolby Theater on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned Gaga’s true feelings about the entire ordeal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO