The Ukraine crisis called, this Georgetown, Ky. couple went

Click here to read the full article. Maks Levin, whose photography documented the Ukraine war for many top international publications, has been found dead from a shooting in that country. He was 40. Levin went missing last month in a combat zone near Kyiv. He was reportedly killed by two bullets fired by the Russian military, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said in a statement on Saturday. His body was found in the Huta-Mezhyhirska village on Friday, according to the news website LB.ua, one of the outlets where he worked. In addition to journalism, he created dozens of photo and video projects for humanitarian organizations,...

