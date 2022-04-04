ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Searches for Homicide Suspect Near Wilson County Line

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

State and local law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect wanted in the homicide of a man about 6 Sunday morning on Couchville Pike near the Wilson County line, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing blue jeans and boots. He is about 6 feet tall. He may have a firearm.

Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said the suspect was dropped off in the area of Couchville Pike near Interstate 840 in Wilson County.

Investigators are gathering information about the death of the 35-year-old man.

“This is an isolated domestic-related murder,” Craig said.

Detectives were processing the crime scene, gathering information and interviewing witnesses.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching by helicopter, the Sheriff’s Office deputies and K9s are running tracks and drones and Wilson and Rutherford County deputies are looking for the suspect through patrols.

People who have information are asked to immediately call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.

Please do not approach the suspect for your safety.

The post Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Searches for Homicide Suspect Near Wilson County Line appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: search for man caught on camera stealing $17k dialysis machine

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is still searching for a suspect who stole a package containing a life-saving medical machine. Friday, the victim confirmed with KRDO the package stolen was a dialysis machine worth $17,000. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a man was caught The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: search for man caught on camera stealing $17k dialysis machine appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Rutherford County, TN
County
Wilson County, TN
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
9&10 News

Mason County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stabbing

UPDATE (3:12 PM):. With the assistance of the Mason County Prosecutor, Mason County Detectives have obtained a two count felony warrant for a 35-year-old Ludington man who is currently in custody. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the counts are as follows:. Count 1: Homicide-Open Murder- Statutory Short...
MASON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Murder#Hispanic#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Sheriff S Office#K9s#Wilson County Sheriff
KWTX

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office obtain multiple drugs following search warrant

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant finding multiple drugs. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into narcotics trafficking by multiple suspects at the residence and various locations in Bosque and Somervell counties. Investigators located methamphetimine, heroin, marijuana, illegal prescription...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
News4Jax.com

Toddler disappears from Putnam County home prompting Missing Child Alert

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 1-year-old boy, south of Crescent City. Jose Lara was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, playing with his sibling in the backyard of their home. His mother took his sibling into their home to wash them up, and when she returned, Jose was gone. He only knows Spanish as a language, and was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt at the time of his disappearance.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

18-Year-Old High Schooler Caught Lying About Getting Out of a DUI

An 18-year-old high school student from Colorado was caught in a lie while bragging that she got out of a DUI. Skyler Fluss posted a video on social media claiming she was pulled over for drunk driving and even failed a breathalyzer test, but avoided repercussions by talking her way out of it.
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
263
Followers
788
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy