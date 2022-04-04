Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Searches for Homicide Suspect Near Wilson County Line

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

State and local law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect wanted in the homicide of a man about 6 Sunday morning on Couchville Pike near the Wilson County line, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing blue jeans and boots. He is about 6 feet tall. He may have a firearm.

Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said the suspect was dropped off in the area of Couchville Pike near Interstate 840 in Wilson County.

Investigators are gathering information about the death of the 35-year-old man.

“This is an isolated domestic-related murder,” Craig said.

Detectives were processing the crime scene, gathering information and interviewing witnesses.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching by helicopter, the Sheriff’s Office deputies and K9s are running tracks and drones and Wilson and Rutherford County deputies are looking for the suspect through patrols.

People who have information are asked to immediately call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.

Please do not approach the suspect for your safety.

