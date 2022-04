OGALLALA - The Sidney Boys Track Team took first in 9 of 17 events, including sweeping all three relays, to run away with the team title at the Ed Moore Track Invitational in Ogallala on Saturday. The Red Raiders' 144 meet points overwhelmed the rest of the 8-team field, easily outdistancing second place Chadron by 55 points. In addition to the first-place finishes, Sidney had 5 second-place performances including 1-2 finishes in the 100 Meter and 1600 Meter events.

OGALLALA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO