Woman's Club fund-raiser goes with a flamingo theme

What to do when Gunnar's hockey team makes the finals and Madisyn has figure skating trials but their grandparents don't live in the area or their parents cannot make it to the rink due to health issues? What about Uncle Mike, who wants to see the trials but he travels a lot for work, or Great Aunt Beatrice, who is a fan of Gunnar's team but who doesn't like crowds? The city's administrative and community services (ACS) may have a solution for families in these or similar situations. The committee unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with Live Barn, Inc. to livestream ice events at the R.P. Lumber Center.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO