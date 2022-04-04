ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Woman's Club fund-raiser goes with a flamingo theme

By SUN GAZETTE NEWSPAPERS
Inside Nova
 2 days ago

Community members who find pink-plastic flamingos on their lawns in coming months likely will have received them for a good cause. The Woman’s Club of McLean is holding an ongoing fund-raiser that encourages donors to pay to have the flamboyant lawn ornaments placed in...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club Names Outstanding Members for 2021

Members of the GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club recently selected an Outstanding Member of the Year and an Outstanding Rookie of the Year for 2021. The purpose of these awards is to promote volunteerism and give annual recognition to outstanding GFWC of TN members. These names have been submitted to the GFWC of TN to be considered for the overall state awards which will be announced in April at their annual state convention. Judging criteria is based on GFWC activities (75%), other community activities (15%), and.
SPRING HILL, TN
Daily Breeze

Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach celebrates 100th anniversary

The small beach town was in its teenage years — around 15 years old— when the Hermosa Beach Woman’s Club formed in 1921. Since its inception, the generosity of the Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach’s members has helped myriad nonprofits and other organizations in its 100-year history.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane's historic Woman's Club asks community for support

SPOKANE, Wash. – March is Women’s History Month, and what better time is there to shine a spotlight on one of Spokane’s most storied and historic organizations, the Woman’s Club of Spokane!. Established in 1905, the Club began as a place women could gather to meet,...
SPOKANE, WA
22 WSBT

Silver Beach Carousel to open Saturday

Volunteers are now needed to help keep a summer tradition up and running. The Silver Beach Carousel is set to reopen this upcoming weekend. Initially it will be open only on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. beginning March 26. Once summer nears, more dates will be added based on the...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
Mclean, VA
Lifestyle
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Woman’s Club Celebrates 125 Years Of Service

The Naperville Woman’s Club started with what you might call a novel idea. It sprang from a literary society for prominent Naperville women in the late 1800’s. “It was a literary club, because when it was founded in 1897, the Greater Federation of Woman’s Clubs, which we are a member of, that was part of what their platform was: getting women to educate themselves to be more involved in literature and history,” said Naperville Woman’s Club historian Melody Coleman.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Flamingos#Birds#Lawns#Woman S Club#Emmalea712 Att Net#Share Inc#Second Story#Falls Church#Sun Gazette Newspapers
Shropshire Star

Date set for flags to fly at Arbor Day celebration

A community is to celebrate the ancient custom of Arbor Day next month. Aston-on-Clun villagers will put up the flags on the Arbor Tree on Sunday, May 29. The village is one of few left in the UK to celebrate the tradition. Paul Sweetland, who is helping organise the event,...
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Rotary Club hosting annual golf tournament on May 7

This year’s event will take place at Hunter Ranch with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, in a four-man scrambles format. The tournament’s title sponsor is Sky River RV. “Over the last six years we raised over $200,000 with all monies going to organizations that support our kids in Paso Robles. said organizer Rick Goree of State Farm Insurance in Paso Robles. Boy Scouts, Skills USA, Paso Schools, Boys & Girls Club, Paso Robles Youth Arts, Children’s Museum, Jack’s Helping Hands, Youth Sports, and many more. “Our community rallies around causes such as this. Businesses donate, people volunteer and the golfers make it possible to have a successful event like this. Our goal this year is to net $30,000!”
PASO ROBLES, CA
KBTX.com

Bryan United Little League holding hamburger plate fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s Little League baseball time again and Bryan United Little League is getting ready to kick off their spring 2022 season. To help raise funds for equipment, player sponsorships, and jerseys they are holding a hamburger plate fundraiser on Saturday, April 9 at Travis Fields at Midtown Park. Brenda Galvan, a Bryan United Little League volunteer and grandparent of two players, joined First News at Four to share more about their fundraising efforts.
BRYAN, TX
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Group wants to livestream ice events from R.P. Lumber Center

What to do when Gunnar's hockey team makes the finals and Madisyn has figure skating trials but their grandparents don't live in the area or their parents cannot make it to the rink due to health issues? What about Uncle Mike, who wants to see the trials but he travels a lot for work, or Great Aunt Beatrice, who is a fan of Gunnar's team but who doesn't like crowds? The city's administrative and community services (ACS) may have a solution for families in these or similar situations. The committee unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with Live Barn, Inc. to livestream ice events at the R.P. Lumber Center.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
Bucks County Courier Times

Veterans invited to learn golf from pro at Middletown Country Club

A day out in the fresh air eyeing a golf tee may be just the ticket to help veterans adjusting to life back on the homefront after their service years. That's what members of the Jesse Soby American Legion Post and the Middletown Rotarians think. They've enlisted the help of Marine Corps veteran John Rumsey of Langhorne and PGA pro Dan Hoban, himself the son of a Vietnam veteran, to recruit veterans who might want to take advantage of the offer: a free nine-holes of golf and a complimentary lunch once a week for eight weeks at the Middletown Country Club where Hoban is the golf professional.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Inside Nova

Art festival draws a fun-loving crowd to Merrifield's Mosaic District

Taking advantage of picture-perfect (if slightly chilly) weather, area residents crowded the streets of central Merrifield April 2 and 3 to sample the offerings of the “Art Blooms at Mosaic” festival. The event, sponsored by the Mosaic District, featured sales of photography, handmade and vintage craft fairs; live...
MERRIFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy