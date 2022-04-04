ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mike Dean: Referee on 22 years at the top before retirement

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThink of a Premier League referee and for many the first thought will be of one man. For the past 22 years Mike Dean has been one of the most recognised officials in the game - for good and bad reasons. He has been at the centre of many...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Mancs refereeing Mancs!': Liverpool fans left FURIOUS after Anthony Taylor is put in charge of Sunday's title showdown with Man City with Paul Tierney VAR as Premier League chiefs are slammed as 'incompetent'

Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City. With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

An admission that maybe the Premier League is the ‘best in the world’

The Fiver has a recurring nightmare. It’s October 1992 and Richard Keys, his signature plantation of chest hair fighting its way out of a mustard blazer, is forcibly suggesting that we join him for five hours’ coverage of “The Best League. IN THE WORLD.” We sit through Oldham 1-0 Everton, in which Ian Marshall and Robert Warzycha fight to the death for the Miss of the Season award, only to realise that all our European friends are in another room watching Baresi, Maldini, Van Basten, Rijkaard, Boban, Baggio, Möller, Kohler, Vialli, Casiraghi and AC Jimbo while being fed tagliolini pasta with fresh lobster and black truffles and supping glasses of vintage Giuseppe Quintarelli Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva DOCG.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United look all at sea, Ward-Prowse has Beckham's free-kick record in his sights and Chelsea implode on the same weekend as last year! Things we learned from the Premier League results - and can Vieira pull off a shock against old club Arsenal tonight?

After briefly being put on hold for international football, the Premier League returned over the weekend and conjured up some fascinating results in the process. There was a colossal upset over at Stamford Bridge, where Brentford ran out shock 4-1 winners against Chelsea after blitzing their west London rivals on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chapman
Person
Dennis Bergkamp
Person
Thierry Henry
SB Nation

Mike Dean – Manchester City v QPR Was Favourite Game

After 22 years, referee Mike Dean is hanging up his whistle, calling time on a career that has seen him become one of the most talked about referee of all time. And an interview with the BBC has revealed that Dean’s all-time favourite match to officiate was Manchester City’s title winning match at home to Queens Park Rangers in 2012. Dean sent off QPR’s Joey Barton in the second half with the score at 1-1 before the blues went 2-1 down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

North London Derby confirmed for Thursday, May 12

The rumors were true. Tottenham Hotspur’s home North London Derby against Arsenal has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 12, putting the match within ten days of the end of the Premier League season, and potentially making it one of the most hotly anticipated as well as consequential NLDs in recent memory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

VAR in Scottish football: System could start this year if April vote passed

Video Assistant Referee technology could be introduced in Scottish football before the end of the year. If Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) clubs vote in favour of the system on 19 April, it could be implemented after the Qatar World Cup. The resolution requires 75% of Premiership clubs, 75% of...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Referees#Fulham#Football Focus#The Football League
Daily Mail

Tottenham are 'favourites for the top four' but are a ONE-MAN team, insists Arsenal icon Paul Merson - who claims 'it ain't happening' if Harry Kane gets injured

Arsenal great Paul Merson has declared the his former side's rivals Tottenham Hotspur favourites in the battle for the fourth Champions League spot. The Gunners lost convincingly away at Crystal Palace on Monday night with Merson declaring the loss a 'rough, rough night' for Arsenal. Having beaten Newcastle United at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City: 'A horrible tie to start a huge week' - Micah Richards analysis

Here we go then. The next 12 days will make or break Manchester City's season - and they face a run of fixtures that I am excited about, but dreading at the same time. Pep Guardiola's side have done brilliantly to get to April and still be in the hunt for the Treble, but all three trophies are on the line in the next four games, against two extremely difficult opponents - Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa facing five games in last 16 days of season

Villa are facing a hectic finish to the Premier League season with Steven Gerrard’s team scheduled to play five times in the final 16 days. Postponed home matches against Liverpool and Burnley have been rearranged for the closing fortnight of the campaign. The visit of Gerrard’s former club, originally scheduled for Saturday week, has been moved due to the Reds’ continued participation in the FA Cup. It will now take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 8pm and be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Chelsea news LIVE: Rudiger wants to STAY at Blues, Abramovich ‘begs Rush Hour director for £1m loan’ – transfer latest

TOM RICKETTS has stepped up his Chelsea takeover bid, despite protests from a section of Blues supporters over previous Islamophobic comments. American Billionaire Ken Griffin, Ricketts' partner in the pursuit of the Blues, is reported to be flying to London to personally negotiate the deal. Meanwhile Roman Abramovich is going...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

A midfield muddle in Monaco, bafflingly going three at the back versus Lyon and keeping Fernandinho and Rodri out of last year's final... Pep Guardiola may joke about 'stupid tactics' but his 'overthinking' has cost Man City dear in Europe

There was a playful smile on Pep Guardiola's face and every word dripped with sarcasm - though it's likely not everyone saw the funny side. 'In the Champions League, always I overthink. I overthink a lot, absolutely,' Guardiola said. 'That's why I've had good results. I love to overthink and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Frank Lampard, Jordan Pickford look for character after latest Everton flop

It’s safe to say the Frank Lampard at Everton experiment is going very, very poorly. Everton slumped to another loss under Lampard, this one against the one of only three teams beneath it on the table, as a 2-1 halftime lead produced through soft penalties devolved to a 3-2 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor that leaves the Toffees just one point clear of the bottom three.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy