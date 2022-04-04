ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne to become Hertfordshire Zoo

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family-run zoo is to change its name in order for it to be associated with the county it sits in. Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne will be called Hertfordshire Zoo from its 40th anniversary in April 2024. Aaron Whitnall, one of the brothers who run it, said "we...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Endangered black lion tamarin born at Jersey Zoo

March 29 (UPI) -- An endangered, black lion tamarin named Grace was born at the Jersey Zoo in Jersey, which is fighting to keep the species from going extinct. Grace arrived in December but needed to be hand-reared as she was too weak to hold onto her mother. Grace was...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

It's a devil's playground as one of Australia's cutest native animals gets a soapy bath after being found covered head to tail in oil inside a mechanics' pit

One lucky little devil has received a life-saving pampering after he was found in an oil waste facility in northern Tasmania. Covered nose to tail in the lubricant, 'Macca' the Tasmanian Devil was pulled from an oil waste management bay by rescuers. The critical care team at Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
Person
Peter Sampson
Fox News

Volunteer at Texas wildlife refuge spots 20 baby alligators

Alligators are much less threatening when they're still babies. A worker at a Texas wildlife refuge snapped a photo of 20 baby alligators sitting in the tall grass near a river's edge. Despite their young age, officials still recommended that people keep their distance, as the mother was likely somewhere close by.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Security Camera Captures Pair Of Entities Descending From Sky In Mexico

A security camera captured what appears to be a pair of entities descending from the sky before frightening a group of dogs. According to reports, the video was recorded in San Vicente Chicoloapan in late February and surfaced online late last week. Two slightly transparent forms slowly float down from...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#The Zoo#Paradise Wildlife Park#Broxbourne#Sun Bear#Paradise Woodland Zoo
InspireMore

That’s 1 Lucky Dog! This Rare Pup Must Have Been Born With The Luck Of The Irish.

A Canadian couple is downright astounded after their dog surprised them with a very rare pup!. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Nova Scotia were excited to welcome their American valley bulldog’s newest litter. An ultrasound had revealed 7 adorable puppies waiting to be born, so when the big day came, they were ready. But after the expected pups arrived, mama Freya went into labor again.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
New York Post

‘King Kong’ monkey batters seagull to death, eats it in wild video

A UK zoo monkey is drawing comparisons to King Kong after climbing a tall pole to swipe a seagull from the sky — which it then battered to death and devoured in front of stunned onlookers. A TikTok video of the brutal moment has amassed over 2 million views on TikTok since Sunday, Kennedy News reported.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
ANIMALS
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes new African lion cub

CHICAGO (CBS) – Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes a new addition to their Pepper Family Wildlife Center. The zoo shared a photo of a healthy African lion cub born on Tuesday – the first one in 20 years. 3-year-old Zari gave birth to the cub as part of the African Lion Specious Survival Plan. The unsexed cub is yet to be named. After birth, lion cubs begin nursing within 24 hours, and opening their eyes within a few days. They will become more mobile and explore over the next several weeks.The cub will remain with Zari in a den for the next few months and will not be viewable by the public. African lions are large predators that can weigh up to 500 pounds. Males are larger than females and can be distinguished by their mane. Lions are a social species who live in prides. This vulnerable species is found in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, and its habitat ranges from forests to shrublands and grasslands. Lion populations have declined for the past 100 years, with fewer than 20,000 lions remaining.
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

Possum clinging to buoy off Australian coast rescued

March 30 (UPI) -- An Australian scuba instructor teamed up with reserve rangers to rescue a possum spotted clinging to a buoy near a pier. The Whitecliffs Foreshore Reserve said in an Instagram post that rangers responded to a report of a possum seen hanging onto a buoy near Portsea Pier in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy