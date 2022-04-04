Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne to become Hertfordshire Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) – Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes a new addition to their Pepper Family Wildlife Center. The zoo shared a photo of a healthy African lion cub born on Tuesday – the first one in 20 years. 3-year-old Zari gave birth to the cub as part of the African Lion Specious Survival Plan. The unsexed cub is yet to be named. After birth, lion cubs begin nursing within 24 hours, and opening their eyes within a few days. They will become more mobile and explore over the next several weeks.The cub will remain with Zari in a den for the next few months and will not be viewable by the public. African lions are large predators that can weigh up to 500 pounds. Males are larger than females and can be distinguished by their mane. Lions are a social species who live in prides. This vulnerable species is found in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, and its habitat ranges from forests to shrublands and grasslands. Lion populations have declined for the past 100 years, with fewer than 20,000 lions remaining.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO