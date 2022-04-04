ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

MCSO: Amsterdam man stole $3.5K from Dollar General

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On February 28, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation into a grand larceny complaint at the Dollar General Distribution Center in the Town of Florida. Dollar General Loss Prevention found several items missing from their inventory and was able to complete an investigation alleging that Anthony X. Gonzalez, 24, of Amsterdam had stolen $3,500 from their distribution center.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith, the robberies took place over a one-month time period. Smith said that, after the Dollar General Loss Prevention investigation, Gonzalez was found to be in possession of the stolen property at his house in Amsterdam.

Charges:

  • Third-degree grand larceny (Felony)
  • Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (Felony)
Gonzalez was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Florida Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to re-appear at a later date.

