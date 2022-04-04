ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We know our customers are worth it’; Bojangles giving away $1 million in free gas

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

(WGHP) — Bojangles is seeking to give customers a little bit of relief at the pump.

According to a media release, the company is giving away $1 million in free gas to its customers, starting Monday.

While supplies last, every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal — with 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, biscuits, sides and iced tea — will come with a $10 gas gift card.

“Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

Gas reached record high levels in March 2022, and Bojangles says they saw this as an opportunity to help their neighbors during these tough times.

“We know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” said Woodward.

The $10 gas cards are available while supplies last on all 12- or 20-piece bone-in chicken Family Meals purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or with order ahead using the Bojangles app.

Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes, as well as all delivery orders, are not eligible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

