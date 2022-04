Eagle County law enforcement officials recovered approximately 38 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in a drug bust on Interstate 70 late Tuesday morning. Just before noon on Tuesday, officers with the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, also known as GRANITE, were on traffic patrol when they pulled over a white Jeep Cherokee with California plates for speeding. GRANITE is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force that includes officers and detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 21 DAYS AGO