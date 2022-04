Up until last night, most of Olivia Rodrigo’s live sets had been awards-show performances or short little one-off gigs. After all, Rodrigo only has one album, and that album is only like half an hour long. But Rodrigo is also a sensation, and now she’s finally become a touring act. Last night, just after winning Best New Artist at the Grammys, Rodrigo kicked off her Sour tour at Portland’s Theater Of The Clouds, and she filled out her setlist by honoring a couple of her alterna-pop predecessors.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO