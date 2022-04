NEW ORLEANS — Future healthcare leaders received their matches Friday at Tulane Medical School - and the day felt victorious for 2022 graduate, Dr. Russell Ledet. The Lake Charles native and Navy veteran tells WDSU getting matched to Indiana University's Triple Board was the result of 16 years of hard work and dedication for himself and his family. As a security guard at Baton Rouge Medical in 2010, Ledet asked a doctor there if he could shadow him in the operating room. The doctor obliged and Ledet spent several months following the physician around the hospital - thus began the start of his journey in medicine.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 DAYS AGO