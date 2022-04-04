ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Severe weather: What do the risk categories really mean?

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is officially spring here in Oklahoma and as temperatures rise, so does the risk for severe storms.

When meteorologists look at the data, they work to determine the most likely place and time that severe weather will strike.

Four detained after shooting in Warr Acres

As a result, they make a map using different risk levels.

However, it can be confusing if you don’t know what the different risk levels really mean.

Marginal Risk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvsvI_0eyijsg200

A marginal risk will often cover a large area and is the lowest level on the risk scale. Basically, it means that very isolated severe storms may occur, but they will be few and far between.

Slight Risk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iro8J_0eyijsg200

The next level is a slight risk, which is usually shown in yellow. A slight risk means that scattered severe storms are possible.

Enhanced Risk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIFrS_0eyijsg200

The third level is an enhanced risk, which is shown in orange. An enhanced risk occurs when the conditions are right for numerous severe storms in the region, and a few could be intense and long-lasting.

Activists gather at Capitol to speak out against ‘Save Women’s Sports’ bill

Moderate Risk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fVVw_0eyijsg200

The fourth level is a moderate risk, which is shown in red. A moderate risk indicates that widespread severe storms are likely, including some that could be long-lasting and intense.

High Risk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bk9ZZ_0eyijsg200

The high risk is the last category on the scale, and is also the one used the least. The high risk is shown in purple and indicates widespread severe storms are expected in the area.

Some could be particularly intense.

The last high risk issued in Oklahoma was in May of 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
City
Warr Acres, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Another round of snow coming into Oklahoma

Another round of snow is making its way into Oklahoma. The probability of snow, sleet and winter weather is high Friday in northern Oklahoma. The wave of weather is expected to come into the state during the early morning hours, and the peak of the snow should be between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Capitol
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

Meet the woman who could be the most generous person in all of Oklahoma

"I just have a heart for giving back because I am so grateful for everybody that poured into me in my young age. I had a nanny when my daughter was growing up and she never charged me a dime. And she watched my daughter, I mean, for probably two years every time I needed her. So, when she purchased a home with me, I used that commission to give back to another single mom to pay it forward," Melissa Barnett said.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy