If you happen to discover dead fish floating at the top of a body of water in Michigan, just know -- it’s a normal spring occurrence. The Michigan DNR said after ice and snow cover melt on Michigan lakes early this spring, it may be more likely for people to discover dead fish or other aquatic animals, but say it’s a normal thing, since winter conditions can cause fish and other creatures such as turtles, frogs, toads and crayfish to die.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO