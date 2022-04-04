Sunrise Spotlight – SKY Science Festival’s Steel Drum Construction Workshop

The Rose frontman Woosung is set to embark on a tour of North America and Europe next month in support of his upcoming EP, ‘Moth’. Woosung teased his upcoming concert, titled the ‘Moth EP Showcase Tour’, on his Twitter account earlier this week. According to the announcement, the singer will visit European cities such as Paris, London and Berlin, before heading to North America for shows in both the US and Canada.

MUSIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO