Sunrise Spotlight – SKY Science Festival’s Steel Drum Construction Workshop

Ali Pohland's first foray into the performing arts began when she was three years old. Now a junior at Science Hill High School, Pohland is showcasing the talents of her peers. Pohland recently organized the school's first arts appreciation performance on March 4, which will help her achieve her Gold...
POUND — The Red Fox Storytelling Festival, like many Southwest Virginia events, makes a post- pandemic, in-person return this spring. Festival coordinator Debbi Hale said the fourth annual event this year also marks a step in the town’s efforts to show that Pound is a thriving community. “It’s...
Looks like Southern rock legends ZZ Top are set to release a brand new live album titled ‘Raw’ and also go on tour. ‘Raw’ tracked prior to the death of bassist Dusty Hill, is the bands first release since his passing.
MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) – If you like music and want to contribute to a good cause, you don’t want to miss this show-stopping performance. John Marshall High School is hosting its 3rd annual Festival of Steel. Several local middle and high schools are participating, along with West Liberty University and even the Wheeling band […]
LONGVIEW, Texas — Melissa Swallow’s 2-year-old son Alexander, who loves being outdoors, trotted behind his mom Wednesday as she tried to get her kite in the air at Lear Park. The pair picked up a kite upon arriving at the inaugural Longview Kite Festival taking advantage of a...
SIOUX CITY -- Whenever Jessica Hammond comes across an empty wall, she sees a blank art canvas. And in downtown Sioux City's more-than-two-miles-long skywalk, there is plenty of space for public art. That is the concept behind the inaugural Gallery in the Sky skywalk art festival, which will take place...
The Rose frontman Woosung is set to embark on a tour of North America and Europe next month in support of his upcoming EP, ‘Moth’. Woosung teased his upcoming concert, titled the ‘Moth EP Showcase Tour’, on his Twitter account earlier this week. According to the announcement, the singer will visit European cities such as Paris, London and Berlin, before heading to North America for shows in both the US and Canada.
On April 23 and April 29, Albina Shagimuratova and Elina Stikina will perform at the Russian state-funded Zaryadye Hall in Moscow. Shagimuratova will perform alongside Elizaveta Dmitrieva while Stikina will perform alongside pianist Oksana Klevtsova. Both artists are slated to perform at the Metropolitan Opera during the 2022-23 season in...
Only 10 of the ornate, single-pickup Vs – which must be ordered directly over the phone from the Gibson Garage in Nashville – will be produced. Gibson has announced the launch of the Master Artisan Collection, a collaboration between the guitar giant and a number of renowned luthiers from around the world.
Comments / 0