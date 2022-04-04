ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Insulin price cap passes U.S. House along party line Missouri vote

kzimksim.com
 2 days ago

A national effort to cap insurance co-pays for...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Party Line#Insurance#U S House
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
POLITICO

House passes insulin bill over insurers' opposition

The House voted Thursday in favor of a bill to cap out-of-pocket costs on insulin at $35 a month, a policy Democrats hope will give them a concrete win to campaign on when they face voters in November as the rest of their health care agenda remains stalled. “At the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

That's one fewer aspirant to succeed retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe: Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern isn't expected to run, per a Republican familiar with the situation.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
OKLAHOMA STATE
WebMD

Idaho Passes Abortion Ban Based on Texas Law

March 15, 2022 -- Idaho became the first state to pass an abortion ban modeled after a strict Texas law that prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and relies on everyday citizens for enforcement. The Idaho House, led by Republicans, approved the legislation 51-14 on Monday, according to The...
IDAHO STATE
11Alive

Georgia voting bill passes House, moving on to the Senate

ATLANTA — Tuesday marked Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, when bills and other measures are required by a deadline to pass and move on to the next chamber. Among those bills to cross the assembly, House Bill 1464--a piece of legislation introduced by Republicans-- passed on to the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Bill changing voting laws passes House

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would make several changes to the states voting laws including voter ID requirements and what documentation is required to register. The post Bill changing voting laws passes House appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
UPI News

Experts pursue multiple efforts to lower insulin prices

Katherine Stewart, 16, must take six to 10 insulin shots a day to properly manage her Type 1 diabetes. Her Highland, Utah, family pays $500 a month out of pocket for her insulin. Before they meet their insurance's deductible, they shell out the cash price of nearly $2,000 a month.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy