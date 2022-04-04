Insulin price cap passes U.S. House along party line Missouri vote

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he intends to hold votes this spring on a bill that would cap the cost of insulin, a life-sustaining diabetes drug. The legislation would place a $35 monthly cap on what patients pay for insulin, Schumer...
Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
The Senate Judiciary Committee panel charged with deciding if the nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court of Ketanji Brown Jackson should advance is expected to deadlock when the vote comes late Monday or on Tuesday. The vote, which was put off when Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla from California was delayed...
Washington – The founder of the "Cowboys for Trump'' organization and Commissioner of Otero County, New Mexico has been found guilty of entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on January 6, but he was acquitted of another misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. Judge Trevor McFadden ruled from the bench on...
It has long been said you could make the sun rise in the west if you could get unanimous consent in the Senate. But who knew you that you could make the sun come up an hour earlier on a permanent basis — if you could convince all 100 senators to agree.
A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
WASHINGTON — At least nine House Democrats have announced in the past five days that they tested positive for the coronavirus, with more than half of those cases emerging after lawmakers attended a party retreat last week in Philadelphia. It is unclear what drove the wave of cases or...
The House voted Thursday in favor of a bill to cap out-of-pocket costs on insulin at $35 a month, a policy Democrats hope will give them a concrete win to campaign on when they face voters in November as the rest of their health care agenda remains stalled. “At the...
March 15, 2022 -- Idaho became the first state to pass an abortion ban modeled after a strict Texas law that prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and relies on everyday citizens for enforcement. The Idaho House, led by Republicans, approved the legislation 51-14 on Monday, according to The...
ATLANTA — Tuesday marked Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, when bills and other measures are required by a deadline to pass and move on to the next chamber. Among those bills to cross the assembly, House Bill 1464--a piece of legislation introduced by Republicans-- passed on to the Senate.
The House of Representatives passed a bill that would make several changes to the states voting laws including voter ID requirements and what documentation is required to register.
On April 4, the Senate approved a pandemic response package worth $10 billion with the hopes of getting a head start on cases surging as warmer months approach. What does the package mean and what's in it?. Article continues below advertisement. The pandemic response package is mainly focused on COVID-19...
Katherine Stewart, 16, must take six to 10 insulin shots a day to properly manage her Type 1 diabetes. Her Highland, Utah, family pays $500 a month out of pocket for her insulin. Before they meet their insurance's deductible, they shell out the cash price of nearly $2,000 a month.
