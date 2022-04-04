ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Ukrainian family finds refuge in Tampa with help of local nonprofit

By Xavier Harris
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After escaping war-torn Ukraine, a family has found refuge in Tampa Bay.

Sergey, his wife Yullia and their two sons, ages 3 and 11, traveled through a number of countries before they landed in a refugee camp in Tijuana, Mexico.

Gracepoint, a nonprofit in Tampa Bay stepped up to give the family a place to stay and help with their green card applications and basic needs.

Tampa Bay men motivated to help at Ukraine border

“By the grace of God it could have been any one of us in that situation,” said Gracepoint’s Chief Operating Officer Roaya Tyson. “We’ve been blessed we’re here and we are safe, anyone of us could have been them and I would hope a community would do the same for us.”

You can donate to the family on their GoFundMe page and find more information about hosting Ukrainian families on the Sol Church website.

