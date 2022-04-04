ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Calls for imaginative reuse of stores facing disuse, decay or demolition

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xqkS_0eyii9NJ00

The beautiful buildings housing department stores whose trade has been punished in the pandemic can be rescued and given new uses, a report says.

A decade of online shopping and the impact of Covid-19 have brought a wave of high street closures, according to a report by conservation group Save Britain’s Heritage. It considers 18 buildings at serious risk of being permanently lost, along with 14 that have been rescued and revived.

The report states the value of these sites which may be facing demolition or decay is that “department stores make up some of the finest and most socially significant buildings on British high streets” and the race is now on to put life back into them.

It adds: “Designed to impress and inspire, they are of great architectural merit and stand as a monument to the historic prosperity of their town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXSJv_0eyii9NJ00
Out of a vacant Debenhams in the heart of Bournemouth, a phoenix has been born using the historic Bobby’s name. It features retail and workspace as well as a huge art gallery, and a restaurant with a view (Credit: James Bridle)

“They are deeply connected with personal histories, as places where generations of people have gathered, worked, even celebrated their weddings.”

Liverpool has twice staged an art festival in two of its old department stores.

A former Debenhams store in a prominent brick and terracotta building overlooking Bournemouth’s Pleasure Gardens has reopened as Bobby’s.

The unlisted building is now a retail and workspace hub with a restaurant and art gallery, and even has space for the local knitting circle.

The store shut down as part of the nationwide Debenhams closures in May 2021, but developers Verve Properties have been “imaginative in their ideas for keeping the building in active use”, the report states.

It has a varied mix of community-focused uses which “seems most faithful to the original department store – (as) a place where people from all walks of life can gather and enjoy themselves”, while a keen sympathy for the building’s history has also been displayed.

The Bobby’s name has been reinstated on the facade, a modern canopy has been removed and copper domes have been restored.

The Boots building in Nottingham, created by architect Alfred Nelson Bromley, complete with its Grade II* listed art nouveau windows, has been restored.

Beales in Bolton, a partly Grade II* listed mock-Tudor building in a conservation area, which closed in 2020, has been subdivided for retail. A menswear store and a dessert cafe are now open and there are plans for a build-to-rent housing development to be created opposite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvigw_0eyii9NJ00
Beales in Bolton – originally Whitakers – closed in 2020. The listed mock Tudor part of the store opened in 1907, built using timber beams salvaged from demolished buildings on Bradshawgate. (Credit: Plucas58-wikimedia-commons)

The report authors say the futures of these prominent buildings are being discussed in a new era when large-scale retail is no longer sustainable.

The report adds: “And as these hubs of daily life are erased from the map, local communities feel increasingly disenfranchised.

“Protecting and reviving these buildings is not only a matter of preserving precious and distinctive architecture, it is an opportunity to restore a sense of place.”

Some 30% of UK sales are now online and a surge away from high street shopping was accelerated by the pandemic, causing the collapse of high-profile chains and leaving thousands of shops vacant and at risk.

The demise of Debenhams alone left a hole of 1.3 million sq m, with 90% of stores still empty a year later, while a fifth of former BHS outlets were vacant five years after its demise.

There were 237 vacant department stores in the UK last summer, according to the British Retail Consortium and Local Data Company.

Business rates can incentivise landlords to let buildings decay, while recent planning deregulation has made it easier for empty shops to be turned into flats, according to Save Britain’s Heritage.

This could inject footfall into an area. There are also fears that such changes of use risk creating “urban deserts”.

A campaign has been launched, backed by Save Britain’s Heritage and the Twentieth Century Society, against plans for Orchard House at London’s Marble Arch, which has been home to M&S since 1930, to be demolished and become a mix of retail and leasable office space.

A listing bid has been refused.

The report says: “The exteriors of Orchard House harmonise with the older elevations on the street, nodding to its neighbour Selfridges with tall Ionic pilasters, metal casement windows and a heavy cornice.

“The facade was originally decorated with sculptures by AT Bradford depicting characters from Alice In Wonderland, of which only the White Knight remains as a keystone below the corner clock.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deregulation#Housing Development#Save Britain#Heritage#British#Debenhams#Verve Properties
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
US News and World Report

25 Hauntingly Abandoned Places You Can Still Visit

When planning a vacation, many people think about which museums, parks, monuments or restaurants they'd like to visit. But why not throw something else into the mix by visiting some eerie yet fascinating abandoned castles, hospitals, prisons or villages? These kinds of attractions can provide fascinating historic or cultural insight into your destination. Some – particularly those off the beaten track – can also be downright exciting.
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

Anthropologist Suggests Shroud of Turin Was Actually a Medieval Tablecloth

An anthropologist has put forward a rather intriguing new theory regarding the Shroud of Turin which suggests that the famed relic was actually a medieval tablecloth. The thought-provoking hypothesis is reportedly the brainchild of researcher David Akins, who believes that he has determined when and how the iconic image, thought by some to be a depiction of Jesus Christ, wound up on the linen in the first place as well as the true purpose of the peculiar piece of cloth. According to the anthropologist, the shroud's complex origin story can be traced back to a town in England and an inadvertent turn of events which ultimately produced the piece which has been fiercely debated for centuries.
SCIENCE
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
IFLScience

Reconstructed Face Shows A Medieval Wanderer Found Buried In A Toilet

This is the face of a "rolling stone" who spent his life wandering across medieval Scotland before (most likely) meeting an unpleasant death, left to lay in the remains of a Roman toilet for centuries. Archeologists recently took a closer look at the skeletal remains of nine adults and five...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Roofer ‘over the moon’ after medieval cross sells at auction for £12,400

A gold cross found by a roofer in a muddy field has been sold at auction for £12,400.Jason Willis, 38, from Norwich, found the medieval pendant, which dates from the 11th or 12th Century, a few inches into the ground at Sutton St Edmund in Lincolnshire in April 2019.The father-of-three, who enjoys metal detecting with eight of his friends each Sunday, previously said: “My friends and I have had some good finds over the years, but when I came upon the cross and washed it off, I knew it was something special and by the shining yellow-colour, I knew it...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Long-lost Canova sculpture bought for couple’s garden could fetch £8m

It was one of the last marble sculptures completed by the great Italian artist Antonio Canova before his death in 1822 and depicts Mary Magdalene in a state of grief. But Maddalena Giacente (Recumbent Magdalene) – originally commissioned by the then British prime minister, Lord Liverpool – became an art world “sleeping beauty” as her authorship was gradually forgotten and her whereabouts became unknown.
VISUAL ART
Phys.org

Excavation unearths a 1,500-year-old mystery at a Roman site in rural Britain

An abandoned mausoleum and silver extraction taking place on an industrial scale at a Roman site in rural Kent have left archaeologists with a 1500-year-old mystery. Archaeologists working on an excavation at Grange Farm, near Gillingham, discovered 15 kilograms of litharge—a material associated with the extraction of silver from other metals. This is the largest amount ever found on a British Roman site and greatly exceeds the amount that archaeologists would normally expect to find on a rural settlement such as that at Grange Farm, suggesting that the refining of silver was taking place on an industrial scale.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Country diary: In these stones lie clues to the past

The hill called Hay Cop at this national nature reserve commands spectacular views southwards across Derbyshire. So I forgive myself for not initially noticing the two limestone slabs standing upright in a dismantled wall. This drystone structure is being rebuilt and these two columns, 1.2 metres high, perhaps 35cm apart,...
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Ancient tombs found under Notre-Dame in ‘remarkable’ discovery

Archaeologists working at Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral have made two “exceptional” discoveries, including a lead sarcophagus believed to be from the 1300s containing a “well preserved” body. The objects, described by the French culture ministry as being “of remarkable scientific quality”, were unearthed during preparatory work...
RELIGION
The Independent

Final resting place of up to 65 British kings revealed as discovery sheds light on King Arthur era

Archaeologists have discovered what are likely to be the long-lost tombs of up to 65 British Kings and other senior royals from the era associated with the legend of King Arthur.The discovery is a major breakthrough in archaeologists’ and historians’ understanding of the nature of dark age society. As investigations continue, it may also shed crucial new light on the currently often poorly understood political geography of post-Roman Britain.Prior to the new research, only one final resting place of an indigenous British monarch from that time was known, along with half a dozen other potentially royal graves.But now, at least...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Ancient Roman bust of a woman unearthed alongside those of 'her husband and child' in HS2 dig is cleaned to reveal remarkable new details such as tear ducts, curved lips and an intricate hairstyle

Three Ancient Roman busts that were found under the site of a Norman church in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, are being cleaned up to reveal their delicate facial features. Archaeologists for the HS2 railway uncovered the three stone busts beneath the ruins of the old St Mary's church, which was demolished...
SCIENCE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy