RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Our KOLO Cares Pillar Partner could use your talents as it continues to aid men and women in addiction and homelessness recovery. On West 4th street in the heart of Downtown Reno sits Life Changes’ intake office. It handles some of the most critical essentials for clients. When a man or woman leaves jail, prison, or is sent by a referral partner, it is their first stop. It also serves as a hub to help them with resume writing, applying for jobs and other needs.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO