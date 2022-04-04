KU ready to face North Carolina in NCAA championship

NEW ORLEANS (KSNW) – The University of Kansas Jayhawks are set to make their 10th NCAA championship appearance as they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. CST on Monday, April 4 and will be broadcast on TBS.

Kansas earned its title bid with an 81-65 victory over Villanova on Saturday , in which senior David McCormack led the team with 25 points, followed by senior Ochai Agbaji’s 21 points.

Entering the NCAA Tournament title game, Kansas owns a 10-game win streak. On Sunday, coach Bill Self said he likes the team’s ability to focus on what is next.

“I don’t know if you can stay locked in for five months or four months. I think there is dips in that, but this team has stayed as locked in as any I’ve ever had. They like each other. We’ve been as locked in as any team I can remember. We are right now too. Carolina is as well, but this is a focused group we have right now.”

The last time the Jayhawks took home the title was back in 2008.

The Tar Heels entered the NCAA Tournament with a 15-5 record in the ACC before defeating Marquette, Baylor, UCLA, St. Peter’s and Duke.

