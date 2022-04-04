ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Monahan, Gaudreau, Mackey & More

By Colton Pankiw
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Sean Monahan’s season has come to an end as he is set to undergo hip surgery. In other news, Johnny Gaudreau was named the NHL’s second star for the month of March. Meanwhile, Connor Mackey has been recalled from the Stockton Heat....

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Getzlaf Announces Retirement from NHL After the 2021-22 Season

Getzlaf, 36 (5/10/85), is Anaheim's all-time leading scorer in both the regular season and playoffs, and joins a group of 11 other players in NHL history to have captained the same team for 10 years and scored 1,000 points. He is also one of 13 players in hockey history to win two Olympic gold medals and a Stanley Cup championship, and one of 46 NHL players to record 1,000 points with a single franchise (more than 7,400 players have played in the NHL to date). He currently ranks in the top 100 on the NHL's all-time points (88th) and assists (51st) list, and is one of 56 players in NHL history to record 700 assists.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Top 10 Overpaid Defensemen in the NHL in 2021-22

The fourth and final position we are going to look at with overpaid players is the defencemen. These players aren’t generally paid a ton of money, but it seems like half the time when they are the contracts look bad real quick. Here are the top-10 most overpaid defencemen in the NHL in 2021-22.
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Brad Treliving
Person
Milan Lucic
Person
Sean Monahan
Person
Oliver Kylington
Person
Darryl Sutter
NHL

Mailbag: Kane, Toews future with Blackhawks, Sabres growth

Here is the April 6 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which of these guys will still be with their current teams when the puck drops next October: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ryan Strome, Mackenzie Blackwood, Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, Vladimir Tarasenko and Filip Forsberg? -- @jreinitzesq.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Ducks, Rangers, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Harrison, Langenbrunner & More

As we enter the month of April, it is the final month of the 2021-22 regular season for a number of Boston Bruins prospects with their current teams. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report, we look at how some of the Black and Gold’s prospects are faring in the USHL, Western Hockey League (WHL), and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stockton Heat
The Hockey Writers

4 NHL Prospects to Watch at the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four

The NCAA Frozen Four will begin on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston, MA when the University of Denver faces off against the University of Michigan. The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State University will complete the semifinal doubleheader to determine the final spot in the National Championship on Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

3 Canucks Who Need to Step up to Have a Shot at the Playoffs

With back-to-back regulation losses to the St. Louis Blues last week and a comeback that fell short in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks’ playoff hopes took a massive hit. According to MoneyPuck.com, they currently have a slim 1.3 percent chance of making the dance in May and every game lost from here on out just brings it closer and closer to zero. They now only have 12 games remaining in their season and a possible 24 points up for grabs. That means the most points they can finish with is 98 and that’s if they run the gauntlet and go a perfect 12-0 (which is highly unlikely). What’s more likely is the projected point total of 87.3, which will probably not be good enough to squeak in.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Monahan Out for the Season, 3-Game Losing Skid & More

Flames Weekly offers a look at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was, and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Top 3 Candidates to Be Next Team Captain

The Montreal Canadiens entered the 2021-22 season on a high making a magical run to the 2021 Stanley Cup. This led to high expectations from fans and media alike that the Habs would be in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. However, the 2022 season crushed those hopes and expectations as the Canadiens fell to 32nd place overall and are now in the running for the top pick in the 2022 Entry Draft. A major reason, beyond injuries and COVID protocols, has been a massive leadership vacuum left behind with Carey Price and more importantly team captain Shea Weber being absent.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Show Signs Of Progress With Strong March

The Buffalo Sabres have had a tough go of things over the last decade, missing the playoffs for 10 straight seasons and on the way to their 11th straight season without a playoff berth. For the most part during the 2021-22 regular season, things have gone as expected: the Sabres are near the bottom of the overall NHL standings, and they have had long stretches without wins on multiple occasions. March was a different month for this team though. In the month of March, the Sabres posted an 8-3-3 record in 15 games, and built up an impressive 8-game point streak before it was snapped with a 5-3 loss against the Florida Panthers, their second game in April. They have shown signs of real growth, progress, and chemistry. Perhaps that’s why general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams stayed relatively quiet at the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 2-1 Win Over the Sharks – 4/5/22

For the first time in four months, the Edmonton Oilers are waking up in second place in the Pacific Division, after defeating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in overtime at SAP Center on Tuesday (April 5). With the win, the Oilers lept over the Los Angeles Kings to take sole...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 6-4 Win Over Penguins – 4/5/22

The Colorado Avalanche have been front-runners all season, and they continued that trend on Tuesday by becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot. The Avs won their fourth game in a row, kicking off a three-game road trip with a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s the...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Lack of an Identity a Major Concern

Who exactly are the Detroit Red Wings? That’s actually a great question – one without an obvious answer. During this weekend’s home-and-home series with the lowly Ottawa Senators, the Red Wings looked uninspired and out of sorts. Their performance made me wonder, what is this team’s identity?
NHL
NHL

Tradin' Jabs with Chris Peters | Kings Prospects

Host Jack Jablonski was joined by Chris Peters, NHL Draft and prospect expert for Daily Faceoff and Hockey sense to talk about the young Kings prospects now making an impact in the NHL and the five new signees in the Kings Organization. Peters, who tracks prospects and evaluates their potential...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

4 Under-the-Radar Bruins Games Left on the 2021-22 Schedule

With 14 games remaining, the Boston Bruins have all but sealed their spot in the playoffs. Seeding remains to be ironed out, as they could land anywhere from second seed in the Atlantic to second Wild Card in the Eastern Conference. Here are four games to keep an eye on...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL 2021-22 Power Rankings: Week 24

Welcome to the 24th edition of my weekly NHL Power Rankings for The Hockey Writers, where the league’s top half is evaluated. These rankings will focus on how teams have performed in the past week of play and will significantly factor in their overall strength and where they are at the time in the standings. With that said, here’s a look at the top 16 teams in the league at this moment.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy