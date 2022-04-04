ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Morning Weather Update

cbs19.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Here's your...

www.cbs19.tv

KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Williamson Source

WEATHER:12 Inches of Snow In Forecast, High Near 80

No snow…Also, no 80 degree weather. Not a bad day, but perfect for shenanigators and pranksters. Looking ahead to the weekend, winds return Saturday and your Sunday looks calmer and pleasant. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOP

Stormy weather could hamper Nationals home opener

The Washington Nationals are scheduled to begin the team’s 2022 campaign at 4:05 p.m. Thursday when they welcome the New York Mets for the first game of a four-game stand. But that’s only if Mother Nature cooperates, and as of Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms are looking increasingly likely in the Opening Day forecast for the D.C. region.
WASHINGTON, DC

