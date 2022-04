Kylie Jenner has made headlines for a number of reasons over the years but, this week, she grabbed the public’s attention for a somewhat unexpected reason. The reality TV star and business mogul, who recently confirmed the birth of her second child, announced that the baby boy’s name had been changed. The child’s name was originally reported to be Wolf, a rare moniker to say the least. However, one other person who holds that name is none other than Wolf Van Halen, son of the late Eddie Van Halen. The younger Van Halen was among the swath of Internet users who spotted the news about Jenner’s kid, and he had a great response.

