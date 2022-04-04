ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol Myers' Mavacamten Shows Sustained Improvements In Cardiovascular Outcomes In Cardiomyopathy Study

By Vandana Singh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cIZj_0eyie3eR00

Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY announced new interim results from the EXPLORER-LTE cohort of the MAVA-LTE study of mavacamten in symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM).

  • The data exhibited sustained improvements in cardiovascular outcomes at 48 and 84 weeks.
  • EXPLORER-LTE enrolled 231 patients.
  • The safety profile remained consistent with EXPLORER-HCM. No new safety signals were observed during longer-term follow-up, and the exposure adjusted event rates were stable or lower in this cohort.
  • The resting LVOT gradient decreased from baseline by -35.6 mmHg ± 32.6 mmHg at Week 48. Similar reductions persisted throughout this extension period (up to 84 weeks).
  • Similarly, Valsalva LVOT gradient decreased from baseline by -45.3 mmHg ± 35.9 mmHg at Week 48. Sustained efficacy persisted throughout this extension period (up to 84 weeks).
  • Serum NT-proBNP levels decreased from baseline by a median of -480 ng/L at Week 48. Similar reductions persisted throughout this extension period (up to 84 weeks).
  • Resting LVEF decreased from baseline by -7.0% ± 8.3% at Week 48. A similar level of reduction persisted throughout this extension period (up to 84 weeks).
  • Price Action: BMY shares closed 0.96% lower at $73.11 during after-hours trading on Friday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
