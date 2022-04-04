CNBC's Final Call: Newmont, Biotech ETF And This Energy Stock

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth recommended Newmont Corporation NEM. The stock has jumped almost 36% year to date. S&P Global Ratings (S&P) Thursday upgraded Newmont's issuer credit rating from BBB to BBB+, with a stable outlook, supported by the company’s balance sheet strength, higher production prospects and improving costs.

Tony Zhang said to establish positions in biotech “selling in put vertical spread.” Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI added 3.76% to close Friday’s trading at $93.26.

Check out biotech stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors recommended hedging exposure to technology stocks with Halliburton Company HAL. Shares of Halliburton rose by 1.87% to settle at $38.58 on Friday.