‘Sons of Boston’ bar faces licensing hearing over bouncer’s deadly encounter with a Marine veteran

BOSTON — A Boston bar will face some tough questioning on Tuesday over a deadly incident involving one of its bouncers.

The ‘Son’s of Boston’ bar could lose its liquor license after one of its bouncers was charged with a Marine veteran’s murder.

Sons of Boston, which is operated by Causeway Union, LLC. is facing six different alleged licensing violations, including assault and battery - employee on patron - with a deadly weapon, and failure to call police about the incident.

The hearing stems from a deadly stabbing on Union Street on March 19 where the Sons of Boston bar and kitchen is located.

Marine veteran Daniel Martinez of Illinois was stabbed and later died after police say a bouncer from Sons of Boston chased Martinez down after denying him entry to the bar, following an exchange of words at the door to the establishment.

That bouncer, Alvaro Omar Larrama, 39, of East Boston is facing a murder charge.

Boston 25 News has attempted to speak with representatives from Sons of Boston. They have not returned any messages.

The bar already had its entertainment license pulled by the mayor’s office. Now the three-member licensing board will look at all the circumstances surrounding what happened that night and determine whether the bar can still serve alcohol or not.

The bar is also facing alleged violations of having armed security without prior Board approval, and having an employee making ”bodily contact with patron”

The family of Daniel Martinez is planning to file a civil lawsuit against Sons of Boston and pledging to get to the bottom of what happened to Martinez during his night out while visiting Boston, near Faneuil Hall.

Tuesday’s hearing is virtual. Police officers and witnesses will be questioned.

Then the board will vote Thursday on whether any action should be taken—suspensions can be anywhere from one day to much longer.

The bar will have the chance to appeal if they choose.

