ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘Sons of Boston’ bar faces licensing hearing over bouncer’s deadly encounter with a Marine veteran

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfihT_0eyidn0h00

BOSTON — A Boston bar will face some tough questioning on Tuesday over a deadly incident involving one of its bouncers.

The ‘Son’s of Boston’ bar could lose its liquor license after one of its bouncers was charged with a Marine veteran’s murder.

Sons of Boston, which is operated by Causeway Union, LLC. is facing six different alleged licensing violations, including assault and battery - employee on patron - with a deadly weapon, and failure to call police about the incident.

The hearing stems from a deadly stabbing on Union Street on March 19 where the Sons of Boston bar and kitchen is located.

Marine veteran Daniel Martinez of Illinois was stabbed and later died after police say a bouncer from Sons of Boston chased Martinez down after denying him entry to the bar, following an exchange of words at the door to the establishment.

That bouncer, Alvaro Omar Larrama, 39, of East Boston is facing a murder charge.

Boston 25 News has attempted to speak with representatives from Sons of Boston. They have not returned any messages.

The bar already had its entertainment license pulled by the mayor’s office. Now the three-member licensing board will look at all the circumstances surrounding what happened that night and determine whether the bar can still serve alcohol or not.

The bar is also facing alleged violations of having armed security without prior Board approval, and having an employee making ”bodily contact with patron”

The family of Daniel Martinez is planning to file a civil lawsuit against Sons of Boston and pledging to get to the bottom of what happened to Martinez during his night out while visiting Boston, near Faneuil Hall.

[ Family of Marine veteran murdered in Boston filing lawsuit against bar where suspect worked ]

Tuesday’s hearing is virtual. Police officers and witnesses will be questioned.

Then the board will vote Thursday on whether any action should be taken—suspensions can be anywhere from one day to much longer.

The bar will have the chance to appeal if they choose.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating murder in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Mass. — A death investigation is underway in Roxbury, after Boston Police found a woman stabbed to death Tuesday morning. Police responded to 1050 Tremont St. just before 9 a.m. following a 911 call. When they arrived on scene, police say they found a woman unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
East Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Veteran#Bouncer#Sons Of Boston#Marine#Causeway Union#Llc#Boston 25 News#Board
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy