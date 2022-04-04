Doja Cat's crystal-embroidered Grammys dress was inspired by Marilyn Monroe and took 475 hours to make

Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Doja Cat wore a custom Versace gown inspired by Marilyn Monroe to the Grammys.

The sheer dress was embroidered with crystals and took 475 hours to make.

She accessorized with a glass purse filled with candy.

Doja Cat attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in a custom Versace gown that took 475 hours to make.

The musician, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, walked the red carpet in a crystal-embroidered gown that was inspired by the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, according to a Versace Instagram post .

The gown took 300 hours of construction time and an additional 175 hours of hand-embroidery, the Instagram post added.

The 1962 dress worn by Monroe was designed by Bob Mackie and had 2,500 rhinestones on it , according to the book "Worn on This Day: Clothes that Made History," cited in an article by Reader's Digest. After Monroe's performance, the dress sold for $1.26 million at a 1999 auction, the outlet added.

Doja Cat posted a series of photos of her outfit , taken ahead of the awards ceremony by photographer Jacob Webster.

She accessorized with a glass purse filled with what appears to be Werther's Original candy , Page Six reports. The purse was designed in collaboration by Home in Heven and Coperni, Doja Cat wrote in the Instagram post. The photos in Doja Cat's Instagram post were taken before the purse was filled with candy.

Doja Cat's purse filled with candy. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

A spokesperson for Home in Heven told Insider that the purse was created for Paris Fashion Week.

"The creative directors gave us free reign and we've been blessed to work with a friend at Brooklyn Glass to help us in conquering the task," the spokesperson told Insider. "The hand blown glass bag is fully functional as a purse, protection on a walk home in NYC, and vase for the table!"

The spokesperson added that the purse will soon be available on their website and will retail at around £2200, or around $2885. They did not give a launch date.

She completed the look with a pair of diamond earrings, necklace, and bracelet by Samer Halimeh , Doja Cat wrote in the Instagram post.

The look was styled by Doja Cat's stylist Brett Alan Nelson .

Representatives for Nelson, Versace, Home in Heven, and Coperni did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.