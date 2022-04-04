ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Tiger-mania building as Woods practices at Augusta

By Jim SLATER, Gregory Shamus
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgvVE_0eyiczXE00
Tiger Woods played his first public practice round ahead of the 86th Masters on Monday at Augusta National with thousands of spectators cheering him around the course /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Tiger Woods practiced before thousands of supportive spectators on Monday at Augusta National ahead of the 86th Masters, where he hopes to make his first start since a car crash 14 months ago left him with severe right leg injuries.

The prospect of an astonishing comeback by the 46-year-old US star, who says it will be a "game-time decision" if he tees off Thursday, built an electric atmosphere at the famed course, which welcomed a full crowd for the first time since Woods' 2019 win due to Covid-19 limits.

"Tiger just walked out of the clubhouse to scenes and atmosphere like you've never seen before," three-time Masters winner Nick Faldo of England tweeted. "Patrons cheering and flocking to cram around the putting green. And it's only Monday at the Masters."

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, was practicing his massive tee shots when the roar erupted.

"From the driving range, we could hear the loud roar when he came out of the clubhouse up to that first tee," he said. "That was pretty special to see, or hear at least."

Woods was hospitalized for weeks and unable to walk for months after the February 2021 automobile accident, saying he was lucky to be alive and not have his leg amputated.

So it's no wonder players and fans alike were thrilled by the prospect the 15-time major winner might make chase another major triumph.

"It's exciting there's the possibility he's going to play this week," said 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia. "I really hope he does. No matter what, it would just be epic."

Scott warned that if he plays, Woods is a true threat to win a sixth Masters green jacket -- matching the all-time record of Jack Nicklaus -- and 16th career major title, two shy of Nicklaus's all-time mark.

"I've learned long ago never doubt the guy," Scott said. "If he can get around, which seems to be the question, you can't doubt his golf."

Woods required major rehabilitation just to play in an event with his son last December, when he could use a cart and didn't have to walk the entire course.

However, after giving no timetable for a return, Woods played an 18-hole practice round last Tuesday at Augusta National, testing his fitness to walk the hilly course.

- 'Not surprised, amazed' -

"I'm not surprised. I'm amazed," said 37th-ranked Max Homa. "I'd be surprised if it was anyone else that has ever lived. It's a true testament to his work ethic. It's remarkable really."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XER3h_0eyiczXE00
Tiger Woods arrived at the Masters practice facility on Monday as he prepares with hopes of playing in the 86th Masters starting Thursday at Augusta National /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

A quarter-century after Woods won his first major title by an astonishing 12 strokes at Augusta National to launch "Tigermania," the 15-time major champion is again thrilling the crowd after spectators were banned in 2020 for his title defense -- the most recent official event Woods has played.

Cheering spectators lined the first hole three and four deep to watch Woods play alongside Justin Thomas and Fred Couples, showing how much it means to them to have Woods even attempt such an astonishing return.

"If I'm in his shoes, I don't do everything I've done for the last few months and show up here and not play," world number 13 Billy Horschel said. "The only thing stopping him, I think, would be if he gets some kind of injury.

"I'm guessing he's going to play and I'm going to be just as excited as everyone else to see him tee it up out here on Thursday."

Woods began the back nine in the late afternoon, appearing set to play a full 18 holes.

With storms forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, Monday could mark the last opportunity for Woods and other players to test themselves over the record 7,510-yard, par-72 layout.

Woods, who fell to 973 in Monday's world rankings, has already made an extraordinary comeback at the Masters, winning in 2019 for his first major triumph since 2008 after spinal fusion surgery.

Should Woods play and manage a fairytale triumph on Sunday, he would become the oldest Masters winner and third-oldest major champion in golf history, trailing only last year's PGA Championship victory at age 50 by Phil Mickelson and Julius Boros, who won the 1968 PGA at age 48.

At 46 years, three months and 11 days, Woods would be a day older than Old Tom Morris when he won the 1867 British Open and three weeks older than Nicklaus when he won the 1986 Masters.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Tiger Woods

It was a special week for Tiger Woods. Woods, who’s one year recovered from his serious car accident which produced multiple life-threatening leg injuries, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old golfer was introduced at the Hall of Fame by his daughter, Sam. He was...
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: Jordan Spieth earns a staggering amount of money per shot at Augusta National

Some things go without saying. Jordan Spieth being really, really good at Augusta National is one of those things. That said, it's still impressive to see just how good Spieth has been in the Masters when it's broken down by earnings. The folks over at Pickswise, a site that gives out free picks and betting insights, had a look at which players have made the most at the iconic venue since 2012, even breaking it down by shot-to-earnings ratio.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Tiger Woods Announces Masters Plan: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods is going to try and play in The Masters, but he’s yet to make an official decision on the major tournament. Sunday morning, Woods announced that he is heading to Augusta National to continue preparation for The Masters. Woods, a 15-time major champion, is hoping to be...
GOLF
Sports
The Big Lead

Bubba Watson Served the Worst Masters Champions Dinner Menu Ever. Twice.

Tonight is the annual Masters' Champions Dinner. The menu, selected by defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, was released this morning and it sounds pretty damn good. The kind of meal one might purchase a counterfeit green dinner jacket to sneak into. Is it one of the best Masters dinners ever? We'll leave that to the attendees to decide, but we definitely know it won't be the worst. That honor belongs to Bubba Watson.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: The best pictures from Monday at Augusta National

The start of Masters week brought a series of refreshing returns. It marked the return of the most anticipated week on the golf calendar. It brough the return of full Masters galleries after two years of limited or no spectators. And it saw the return of Tiger Woods, who played a practice round 14 months after a debilitating car accident, with all signs pointing to an improbable return to the first tee on Thursday. With major championship excitement in the air, Golf Digest photographers J.D. Cuban, Adam Glanzman, and Ben Walton captured a series of riveting images at Augusta National.
AUGUSTA, GA
FanSided

The Masters expert picks, best bets for Augusta National Golf Club

The Masters has finally arrived and we’re breaking down all of our best bets and Masters expert picks for the week at Augusta National Golf Club. Call it a national golf holiday, The Masters is upon us. The best players in the world are touching down at Augusta National Golf Club for the April 7-10 tournament and the first major championship of 2022. And it figures to be one for the ages.
GOLF
The Independent

Masters LIVE: Tiger Woods announces he will play at Augusta in press conference

Tiger Woods will play at the 2022 Masters, he announced at a press conference on Tuesday.He gave a press conference at Augusta National and announced that: “As of right now, I’m going to play [in The Masters]. I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day.” The tournament begins on Thursday.On Monday, five-time Green Jacket winner Woods practised for the second day running as he stepped up his preparations for an appearance at The 86th MastersThe 46-year-old has not played in a top-level...
GOLF
WRDW-TV

Tiger Woods heads to Augusta; Matsuyama, other famous faces spotted

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of the Masters, famous faces are starting to show up at Augusta National Golf Club this weekend. On Sunday afternoon, News 12 spotted Hideki Matsuyama, last year’s Masters champion. There’s been concern he might not participate in the tournament because he just withdrew from the Valero Texas Open on Friday due to a neck injury.
AUGUSTA, GA
