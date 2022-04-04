ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston Police Report

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports five arrests.

Julian Albert Rex Allison, 34, was arrested Friday afternoon at Sycamore and Prairie for OWI 2nd, Driving While Suspended and Eluding. Allison was transported to the Union County Jail where he later posted the $7,300 cash or surety bond.

Thomas James Blobaum, 35, was arrested Friday evening at his residence on a Nebraska warrant for Terroristic Threats. Blobaum was transported to the Union County Jail where he is waiting to be extradited to Nebraska.

Brandon Scott Lawrence, 28, of Lorimor, was arrested Friday evening at Elm and Fremont for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 3rd. K9 Baxo assisted in the arrest. Lawrence was transported to the Union County Jail where he posted the $5,000 cash or surety bond.

Lee Ryan Fowler, 38, was arrested Saturday evening at his residence on a Union County warrant. The original charge was Violation of a No Contact Order and Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense. Fowler was transported to the Union County Jail where he later posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond.

Cody Shayne Thompson, 27, of Diagonal, was arrested at 4:23 this morning at Prairie and Sumner for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. Thompson was taken to the Union County Jail where he was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

