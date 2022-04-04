ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Louis C.K. cancels his cancellation, wins a Grammy and triggers a backlash

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgvop_0eyicDbi00
Louis C.K. is shown at the Tribeca TV Festival's sneak peek of Better Things at Cinepolis Chelsea on Sept. 22, 2017 in New York City.Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

By Dustin Jones/NPR

Editor's note: This story contains language that some may find offensive.

Louis C.K. brought home a Grammy on Sunday despite having admitted to sexual misconduct and subsequently enduring almost five years in professional comedy purgatory.

C.K.'s album, Sincerely Louis C.K., beat out five other nominees — including Lewis Black, Kevin Hart and Chelsea Handler — for best comedy album at the 64th Grammy Awards. The comeback album was his first release since the 54-year-old was accused of masturbating in front of multiple female colleagues in November 2017.

Twitter users lashed out almost immediately following the Recording Academy's announcement, many of whom pointed out the irony that C.K.'s winning album made light of the very misconduct that derailed his career years ago.

"Rewarding the man that makes light of sexual harassment and assault while having allegations levied against him?" one user tweeted.

"The Grammys are a great reminder that 'cancel culture' doesn't exist and no white dude has ever been successfully cancelled for anything terrible that they do," posted another.

In 2017, five women shared experiences with The New York Times, alleging that C.K masturbated in their presence along with other sexually inappropriate behavior. The comedian had initially denied the allegations, NPR previously reported, but ultimately admitted to his wrongdoing.

"At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn't a question. It's a predicament for them," C.K. said in a 2017 statement. "The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

The fallout after his admission came almost instantaneously. On top of the public outcry, networks such as HBO, Netflix and FX cut ties with the formerly revered comedian and pulled past and upcoming programs alike.

Not even one year later, C.K. was back onstage at a comedy club in New York City. However, C.K. has more or less remained out of the spotlight until his latest album. But now he's back on tour. According to his official website, C.K. will spend May and June visiting several European countries, with some of that tour's shows have already sold out.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis C.k.
Person
Chelsea Handler
Person
Lewis Black
Person
Kevin Hart
Variety

Amy Schumer Is Ready to ‘Take the Piss’ Out of the Oscars Audience

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars haven’t had a host in four years, but Amy Schumer isn’t feeling any pressure. “A lack of pressure I’d say. It’s like there’s nobody to really compare to because it’s been a minute. I think we’re just ready to have a good time and enjoy it,” Schumer told Variety at the New York City premiere of her Hulu series “Life & Beth” on Wednesday night. Last month, Variety exclusively reported that Schumer, Regina Hall and and Wanda Sykes will host the 2022 Academy Awards, the first time the show has had a host since Jimmy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Backlash#The Tribeca Tv Festival#Twitter#The Recording Academy#The New York Times
Primetimer

Amy Schumer says she's "still triggered and traumatized" by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

"I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall," the Oscar co-host jokingly started off an Instagram post early this morning. "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Members Blast “Disrespectful,” “Clumsily Edited” Presentation of 8 Oscars

Following Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards, outrage over the Oscars controversy hasn’t subsided. No, I’m not referring to THAT one, which is also unlikely to die down anytime soon. I’m referring to the one that began more than a month ago, over the Academy’s decision to present eight awards before the live telecast of the Oscars and add edited excerpts from their speeches into the broadcast.More from The Hollywood ReporterBAFTA Says Will Smith Would Have Been "Removed From Ceremony" After SlapAmy Schumer Reacts to Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident: "Still Triggered and Traumatized"Chris Rock Stand-Up Ticket Sales Soar As Comic Remains Mum...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
StyleCaster

Trevor Noah’s Net Worth Is No Laughing Matter, Even For the ‘Daily Show’ Host

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a fan of the Daily Show, you may want to know about Trevor Noah‘s net worth and how much he makes as the host of one of Comedy Central’s highest-rated shows. Noah, who was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, started his entertainment career in 2002 when he was cast in the South African soap opera Isidingo at 18 years old. After that, Noah went on to host his own radio show before he took a break from journalism and acting to focus on comedy. After performing as the opening act...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will be the hosts of the 2022 Academy Awards.After three years without a host, the Oscars are making up for lost time with three for its 94th ceremony.It has been 35 years since as many as three people hosted Hollywood’s biggest event, and never have that many women held the emcee position in a single night.According to Hollywood trade publication Variety, the trio are in final talks to present the proceedings. The hosts will be confirmed officially on Tuesday morning (15 February) on Good Morning America.Each actor will be responsible for one...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Kanye West's Grammys Performance Has Officially Been Canceled

Kanye West has officially been banned from performing at the Grammy Awards. In a recent report from Variety, a rep has confirmed that the awards show has called Ye’s team to alert them that he has been “unfortunately” removed from this year’s performance lineup. The rep has confirmed that this is due to his “concerning online behavior.” West, who is up for five 2022 Grammy Awards, was initially not announced as one of the listed performers. The Blast also reported that Ye’s team is not surprised by the Grammy’s decision to remove the rapper as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic take home major prizes at 2022 Grammys

At the 64th Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday in Las Vegas, the major prizes were spread among a number of winners, including Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo. By the numbers, the night's biggest winner was Jon Batiste, who took home the majority of his five awards in what the Grammys call the premiere ceremony, the pre-telecast event during which the vast majority of prizes are given out annually. In a group of 10 heavy-hitting contenders, Batiste won album of the year for We Are.
MUSIC
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
64K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy