ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Why do my Google assistant commands issued by pressing my headset's assistant button go to my TV?

By pmhpostman
Android Central
 2 days ago

If I press the Google Assistant button on my Bluetooth headset (Philips PN505), the spoken command is sent to my Sony Bravia television, not my Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. For example, I press the headset button and say "Photos", my pictures appear on the...

forums.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

When it comes to watching TV and a home theater system, nothing beats a 70-inch 4K smart TV. The problem is, good ones can be pretty expensive, but luckily Best Buy has a great deal on a 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series LED smart TV going for just $500, down from its normal price of $830. That’s a whopping $330 discount and probably one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’re going to find today.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

12 things you should do with your new Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22+

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are two excellent phones for anyone who wants flagship speeds without the massive cost of the S22 Ultra. But straight out of the box, the S22 series isn't going to blow you away. The right Android 12 settings and customizations will make your new phone a pleasure to use.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Tv#Samsung Tv#Headset#Television#Google Assistant
CNET

Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Brings Big Bargains on Laptops, TVs, Tablets and More

Spring is almost here, making it the perfect time to breathe fresh life into your home with updated technology. Best Buy's latest 3-day sale features price cuts on a ton of top tech across the store. Find big savings on everything from laptops to TVs, small appliances, tablets, headphones and more. You can shop the entire selection of deals at Best Buy. Take advantage of these deals while they last -- this sale ends Sunday, March 20.
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
CNET

iOS 15.4: Your iPhone Just Got Some Handy New Features

Apple's iOS 15.4 is here, bringing with it a slew of useful features -- from bolstered privacy measures to the long-awaited Universal Control to Face ID that works even while you're wearing a mask (not to mention 37 new emoji, including a flirty lip bite, a coral reef and a troll).
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

3 underrated Roku tips that will turn you into a streaming pro

These days, many of us rely on Roku streaming sticks as an all-in-one hub of streaming entertainment. That's because Roku's devices are generally very affordable, easy to set up, and only require an internet connection and a HDMI-ready TV to get you into the world of streaming. Roku make some...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
Creative Bloq

We've clocked the best Apple Watch Series 7 deal right now

Looking to get your hands on Apple's newest smartwatch? Well right now could be a great time to do just that. Amazon is selling the black Apple Watch Series 7 for just $347.96, down from $399, saving you $51. Okay, it's not the lowest price we've ever seen for this popular smartwatch, but it's only $9 more.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS

Over the past few months, we’ve covered a number of iPhone tips and tricks designed to improve the iPhone user experience. But today, we’re going to focus on something a little bit different. Today, we’re going to highlight a handful of hidden iPhone apps you likely had no idea existed. And while you might be inclined to think that any app Apple hides beneath the surface can’t be that helpful, that is certainly not the case.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple releases the last big iOS update before iOS 16 arrives

As expected, Apple released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 today. The iOS 15.4 update will allow a person wearing a mask to unlock his iPhone with Face ID even if he is not wearing an unlocked Apple Watch. A previous update allowed mask-wearing iPhone users to unlock their handsets using Face ID as long as they were wearing an unlocked Apple Watch.
NFL
mensjournal.com

Upgrade Your Streaming Setup With a Brand New Fire Stick

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. There is no shortage of options these...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

You can now install Android TV 11-based LineageOS 18.1 on your Fire TV Stick

Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup is among the most popular streaming dongles out there. Unlike other devices, they do not feature Android TV. Instead, they run a fork of Android maintained by Amazon dubbed Fire OS, with the Alexa integration and app library support being a key highlight. That's not to say the Fire TV interface is perfect, as it's loaded with clutter, filled with ads you cannot turn off, and lacks Play Store support in lieu of Amazon-supported apps and channels. Now, if you are willing to take matters into your hands, you can run Android 11 TV on your 3rd gen Fire TV Stick and the Stick TV Lite, all thanks to an unofficial LineageOS 18.1 ROM.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Google Phone dialer app - backup and restore

Hi, i need your advice please, guys. I have problems with Google phone dialer app, the only way to fix it is to delete the data of the app or to uninstall it. I dont want to lose the call logs nor the recordings. Is there a way i can...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Pixel 5 keeps reverting to Mobile Calling instead of WIFI calling

So i am running into this issue.. I have WIFI calling enabled but it wont work for some reason. I've reigstered with Koodo (in Canada) and have enabled it on the phone. If I put the phone in Airplane mode and turn ON wifi, WIFI Calling comes on and it works. As soon as I turn on Mobile network, it goes away.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy